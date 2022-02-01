Imogen Allison in action for England. Picture Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

The 23-year-old England wing defence has been a key member of the Team Bath squad for five seasons and will be joined in the club's leadership group by Australian shooter Kim Borger and fellow Roses internationals Sophie Drakeford-Lewis and Layla Guscoth.

Allison led Team Bath to victory at the 2021 British Fast5 All-Star Championships and was voted Player of the Year by club coaches and fans last season. She told the club's website: “I’m super excited to be named as Team Bath captain and really looking forward to working with the girls and the coaches to put out the performances we really want to showcase.

“I was a little bit in shock when Anna [Stembridge, Superleague head coach] asked me but really happy. Anna put forward her case and I was really excited that the coaches see me in that light.