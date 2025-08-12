Jonny on target for England
The England team, which is made up of players with learning disabilities, took on Wales I and II, Northern Ireland and Jersey, on the Saturday, winning three and drawing one to win the home international tournament. Jonny scored a great goal against Jersey. On the Sunday the teams competed for the Great Britain Cup and again England were unbeaten and won the trophy.
The tournament was hosted by Bridgend FC and all the players enjoyed fireworks and a celebration meal on Saturday evening.
Jonny said: "I loved representing my country. It was a great team spirit and I was over the moon to score".
Club chairperson, Ian McCondach, said "We are so proud of Jonny. He is a fantastic young man, with tremendous football skills, and we all knew he would do well. This tournament is an amazing weekend - a great advert for disability football, and I'm pleased to hear it was played in a great spirit between all the teams."
Anyone interested in playing or coaching disability football should contact Ian on 07961 178668.