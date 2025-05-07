Knight Frank's Jonathan Hyland receives major Rugby League award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds property consultant and Rugby League ambassador Jonathan Hyland from Halifax is the eighth recipient of the prestigious Rugby Football League President’s Award.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Award was presented at the sport’s Etihad Campus headquarters in Manchester by Adam Hills MBE - shortly after Jonathan had received his President’s chains of office.

The President’s Award was introduced by the Rugby Football League in 2019 to recognise inspiring work to change lives and communities through Rugby League, and achievements by players, coaches and volunteers which bring the sport to new audiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Hyland is a partner for the independent global property consultancy Knight Frank, and the RFL and clubs at all levels have benefited considerably from his knowledge for more than 15 years since he was appointed a trustee and director of the RFL’s Facilities Trust in March 2009.

Jonathan Hyland with Adam Hills

Tony Sutton, the RFL Chief Executive, said: “Jonathan is one of those unsung heroes who has made an immense contribution to the sport which is inevitably below the radar – and is therefore a worthy addition to the distinguished list of recipients of our RFL President’s Award.

“It was appropriate that Adam Hills presented it to him in the foyer of our Etihad headquarters, as Jonathan played a key role in the relocation of the RFL and now RL Commercial to a shared home in Manchester, involving the sale of Red Hall in Leeds.

“Officials at numerous professional and community clubs have also benefited from his knowledge and experience when they have sought support from the RFL Facilities Trust – and we all benefit from his long-term love of the sport.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Hyland said: “I am honoured to be the recipient of such a prestigious award and delighted that my professional role as a property consultant has enabled me to make a positive contribution to the wonderful game of Rugby League”

Adam Hills MBE was elected as RFL President last December, to serve a two-year term until the end of 2026 in the honorary and ceremonial role, with support from two Vice Presidents: the former Leeds Rhinos and England forward Danika Priim; and the long-serving Swinton Lions chief executive Steve Wild.

RFL President’s Award – previous winners

2024 – Vicky Molyneux (Wigan Warriors and England)

2022 – Dr Richard Lawrence

2022 – Tracey Herd (Movember)

2020 – Mark Adams (Community Integrated Care)

2020 – Dr Gemma Phillips (Hull KR and England RL)

2019 – Reece Lyne (Wakefield Trinity)

2019 – Lindsay Anfield (Castleford Tigers)