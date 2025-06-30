Lioness Carless clocks fine time in duathlon world championships

There was a proud moment for Stainland Lions’ Karen Carless last week when she represented Great Britain in her age group at the Duathlon World Championships, in Pontevedra.

The duathlon consisted of a 10k run, followed by a 40k bike ride and a 5k run to complete the event.

Carless finished in 13th place thanks to a brilliant time of 3:02:16 (51:22 for the 10k, 1:34:55 for the 40k bike ride, and 29:12 for the final 5k run).

Elsewhere, a pride of 21 Lions took part in race four of the Yorkshire Veterans Athletics Association Grand Prix, in Morley.

Lions at race four of the Yorkshire Veterans Athletics Association, in Morley. Pic: Christine Gale

The five-mile route had 157m of climbing and took in grassy footpaths, woods, fields, stiles, a streamside section, and some farmland.

Gavin Mulholland led the Lions, finishing second overall and bagging first MV50. Margaret Beever was the top Lioness, finishing fourth in the women’s standings and second FV45.

Age group glory also went to Richard Spendlove (1st MV75) and Lorraine Naylor (3rd FV50).

Lions results: Gavin Mulholland 30:45, Chris Hall 34:35, Richard Hand 36:10, Damien Pearson 37:28, Margaret Beever 38:03, Andy Baird 39:11, Mark Pottinger 39:25, Jim Harris 40:28, Lorraine Naylor 42:39, Steve Hallam 45:58, Richard Spendlove 47:00, Ben Golding-Smith 47:08, Helen Armitage 47:23, Maria Harron 48:10, Jonathan Taylor 51:45, Tim Neville 52:35, Paula Pickersgill 53:41, Sandy Gee 1:00:04, Dawn Medlock 1:00:10, Paul Butterfield 1:00:23, Christine Gale 1:01:58.

Karen Carless shone at the Duathlon World Championships.

Round seven of the Club Championship was the Norman Cole Penistone 10k, with 20 Lions joining over 300 runners at the start line.

Phil Moyles was first Lion across the line in 34th place, while age group wins went to Virginia Lewin (1st FV70), Lorraine Naylor (2nd FV50) and Helen Armitage (2nd FV60).

The Cragg Vale Fell race represented round eight of the Club Championship and the brutal four-mile test packed in 800 feet of ascent.

Lions round 8 results: James Penson 35:36, Daniel Sykes 35:53, Jim Harris 37:23, Andy Baird 38:21, Mark Wearmouth 40:57, Lorraine Naylor 41:55, Martin O’Brien 42:37, Dick Spendlove 42:40, Ray Mooney 42:56, Clare Smith 43:11, Lance Parker 43:19, Helen Hudson 43:50, Amjid Khan 44:02, Laura Goodwin 44:37, Paula Pickersgill 50:08, Michelle Rogerson 50:35, Adam Morton 52:85.

The Round Sheffield Run Summer Edition is a unique 20k multi-stage trail running challenge with 11 timed stages.

Lions’ Sue Cash took on the challenge in the female pairs category with teammate Liz Dally and clocked a time of 2:05:21.

The heat was on for the Lindley 10k but Clayton Cutter led the Lions home in 78th place while four clubmates, Sarah Wannerton, Becky Hill, Helen Rees and Rosaline Sykes conquered the high temperatures to produce sizzling personal best times. John Bassinder also snagged third in the MV70 age category.

Lions results: Clayton Cutter 46:36, David Reid 51:54, Amjid Khan 52:41, Yvonne Morton 52:52, Sarah Wannerton 54:14, John Bassinder 59:12, Helen Poole 59:30, Becky Hill 59:38, Helen Rees 59:55, Adam Morton 1:01:59, Rosaline Sykes 1:04:25.