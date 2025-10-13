Lioness Hallowell completes gruelling Scottish ultra

Stainland Lions’ intrepid Trish Hallowell pitted herself against the daunting task of completing the legendary Glasgow to Edinburgh Ultra, a 57-mile race that’s not for the faint-hearted.

The epic race follows the Forth and Clyde and Union canals from the Riverside Museum all the way to the Saughton Athletics Track and more than 700 runners set off at dawn.

Among them was Hallowell, who showed grit and perseverance to cross the finish line in a time of 15 hours, 21 minutes and 31 seconds.

The Holmfirth 10k attracted 18 Lions who were going for points in the latest club championship round.

Jamie Westwood led the pride home, storming into 32nd overall and second MV55, while Helen Armitage dominated her category, finishing first FV60 in both the race and the YVAA 10k Road Championships.

Yvonne Morton bagged a course personal best of 54:47 and Rosaline Sykes also recorded a personal best of 1:05:34.

Lions results: Jamie Westwood 42:20 (2nd MV55), Phil Moyles 43:24, Andy Baird 44:05, Steve Hallam 49:23, Helen Armitage 49:45 (1st FV60), Amjid Khan 52:12, Tim Neville 52:43, Ray Mooney 53:00, Michelle Rogerson 53:08, Sarah Wannerton 53:10, Yvonne Morton 54:47 (2nd FV45), Laura Goodwin 55:13 (3rd FV45), Robert Saunders 56:31, Sandy Gee 1:00:51, Paul Butterfield 1:03:13, Dawn Medlock 1:03:55 (2nd FV65), Rosaline Sykes 1:05:34, Paul Armitage 1:05:52.

Eight Lions took on the vibrant Manchester Half and Becky Hill took more than three minutes off her previous personal best to finish in 2:01:32.

Also representing the club were Simon Rawnsley (1:41:28), Ben Golding-Smith (1:51:22), Rebecca Gvozdenko (2:02:08), Hayley Kelly (2:02:35), Beverley Day (2:17:45) and Zoe Russell and Christine Cliffe (both 2:21:39).

Now in its fourth glorious year, the Castle C’alf has earned its reputation as Castle Carr’s feisty little sibling; seven miles, 1,600 feet of climb, and a serious sense of adventure.

The Lions took on the brutal ascents and rocky trails from Wadsworth Community Centre and leading the way was Daniel Sykes in 1:20:08, followed by a strong team of Mark Wearmouth (1:25:51), Martin O’Brien (1:32:27), Helen Hudson (1:37:24), Paul Patrick (1:48:44), Paula Pickersgill (2:00:01), Adam Morton (2:19:25) and Steve Boyer (2:26:48).

Heather Anderson travelled to London for the newly revamped Royal Parks Half Marathon and she registered a new personal best time of 2:14:55.

John and Karen Carless took on the challenge of the 22nd Cardiff Half Marathon, part of the SuperHalfs Series, while also raising money for Cancer Research UK. John crossed the line in 1:49:32 and Karen followed in 2:05:29.

Sue Cash represented the Lions at the Rotherham 10k, completing the race in 56:53, on a course which started and finished at Wentworth Park.

Three Lions ran the 26.2k (16.3-mile) Metric Marathon in Chester and John Bannister led the group home in 2:25:10, followed by Alex Whyte (3:12:05) and Carol Heptonstall (3:31:03).

Months of training and dedication paid off for Lin Devine at the full Chester Marathon, recording an extraordinary personal best of 5:11:12 that shaved more than 41 minutes from her previous best.

Fellow Lions Wendy Goodwin (5:30:26), Allison Bamford (5:43:25), and Chris Tetlow (5:44:50) also triumphed over the course’s challenges.

Gaby Ferris braved the undulating Morley 10k solo, navigating two out-and-back sections and a unique three-way crossover, to cross the line in 51:41.

Glasgow hosted around 30,000 runners for the AJ Bell Great Scottish Run, with Lions achieving remarkable results across both the 10k and half marathon.

Gina Jagger (1:27:17) and Sarah Brown (1:36:24) excelled in the 10k, while Eddie Martin stole the spotlight in the half marathon with a sensational personal best of 1:19:38.

The Lions brought their YVAA Grand Prix campaign to a strong close at the final race of the 2025 series in Ackworth.

Leading the charge was Damien Pearson, who produced a confident run to finish 43:34. Lorraine Naylor impressed as the first Lioness home in 47:26, earning a third place finish in the F55 category after a determined performance.

Helen Armitage secured second place in the F60 category, adding another podium finish to her season tally.