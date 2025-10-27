Lions tackle the challenge of gruelling Summit race

Daniel Sykes was the leading light for Stainland Lions at the challenging Race You To The Summit fell race, in Lancashire, last Saturday.

The tough 4.3 mile route, which contains more than 800 feet of climbing, starts and finishes at the Summit Inn and runners tackle the steep ascent to the White House Pub near Blackstone Edge before returning back for a well-earned pint.

Sykes led the Lions home in an impressive 21st place with a time of 40:22, ahead of Ben Golding-Smith in 46:46. Helen Hudson delivered a standout performance, finishing in 47:21 and claiming an excellent first place in the FV55 age-category.

Recognised as one of the toughest half marathons in the country, the Oldham Halloween Half took runners through miles of scenic countryside and the rolling hills of Saddleworth.

Daniel Sykes tackles the Race You To The Summit. Pic: Jonathan Moon

Simon Rawnsley rose to the challenge, completing the course in 1:52:26, a strong effort on such a relentless route that tested every runner from start to finish.

Round 17 of the Club Championship brought 24 Lions to Whixley, North Yorkshire, for a competitive 10k multi-terrain race.

Phil Moyles stormed home to fourth place overall, securing first MV40 in 41:50, while Lorraine Naylor was the first Lioness home, finishing 11th overall, third woman and first FV50 in 46:42, cementing her position as one of the club’s standout performers this season.

Strong age-category finishes also came from Andy Baird (sixth overall, second MV50), John Carless (third MV40), Helen Armitage (first FV60) and Michelle Rogerson (third FV50).

Lorraine Naylor and Phil Moyles at the Whixley 10k.

Anne-Marie Killeen joined more than 2,300 runners on the beautiful island of Mallorca for the Palma 10k.

The route weaved along the waterfront and around the stunning Cathedral of Santa Maria and Killeen crossed the line in 1:19:41.

For Joanne Hirst, the Yorkshire Coast 10k was race number 10 in her 2025 challenge; completing a 10k race every month to raise vital funds for the MS Society.

Joined by clubmate Angela Lee, the pair took on Scarborough’s coastal course and Lee stormed home in 59:14, while Hirst clocked 1:18:22 to keep her challenge firmly on track.

Two Lions tackled the Yorkshire 10 Mile, part of the popular Yorkshire Marathon Festival.

With a course famed for being flat, fast, and friendly, Joanne Cooke powered through to a superb 1:33:48, while Alex Whyte followed with determination in 1:49:16.

Celebrating its 35th anniversary, the AJ Bell Great South Run brought together 25,000 runners on Portsmouth’s scenic seafront and three Lions were there to join the party.

Sally Caton (1:18:54) led the pride, with Ian Johnson (1:24:46) and Alan Whiteley (1:51:49) following close behind, all enjoying the flat, sea-breezed course and festival atmosphere.