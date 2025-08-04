Lions test themselves in gruelling long distance events

Stainland Lions’ runners were tested to their limits last week when they took on gruelling long distance events.

The Lakeland 50 is one of the toughest trail ultras in Europe, packing in 3,100m of elevation into its 50 miles of technical trails and navigational fun.

Three hardcore Lions faced up to the challenge and completed it successfully, with Maria Harron (13:05:25), Laura Goodwin (14:01:23) and Roy Lunt (15:33:51) all crossing the finish line.

Meanwhile, two Stainland athletes were in action at the inaugural Ironman Leeds.

A 2.4 mile swim in Roundhay Park is followed by a 112 mile bike ride across Yorkshire Dales, featuring charming local climbs of around 2,500m, before a return to Roundhay Park for a four-lap marathon.

Richard Hand clocked a total time of 11:55:36 (swim: 1:13:00, bike: 6:04:15, run: 4:24:02) while Dominic Boyle recorded 14:32:12 (swim: 1:14:27, bike: 7:37:31, run: 5:25:17).

Elsewhere, Mark Wearmouth took on the Holme Moss Fell Race, a Category AL classic with a daunting 4,215ft of climbing into 17.8 miles, and crossed the line in 4:12:06.

The latest round of the Club Championship headed to Dewsbury, where 19 Lions competed in the Tony Audsley Flat Cap 5, a multi-terrain trail route, finishing near Leggers Inn by the canal.

Named in memory of the race founder, the event encourages runners to wear flat caps and awards a prize for best cap in the true Yorkshire spirit.

Lions results: Daniel Sykes 36:57, Lorraine Naylor 38:38 (2nd F50), John Carless 39:06, Steve Hallam 39:53, Amjid Khan 40:55, Michelle Rogerson 41:57, Martin O’Brien 42:20, Tim Neville 42:39, Yvonne Morton 43:33, Sarah Wannerton 44:01, Paula Pickersgill 46:59, David Waite 47:17, Diane Waite 47:21, Julie-Ann Scott 49:38, Sandy Gee 49:47, Paul Butterfield 50:51, Adam Morton 51:26, Dawn Medlock 53:55, Rosaline Sykes 56:25.

Hosted by Run For All, the York 10k was a scenic route around York’s historic landmarks including the city walls, Clifford’s Tower and the Minster.

Eddie Martin led the trio of Lions home in 39:20, followed by Wayne Underwood in 51:40 and Anne-Marie Killeen in 1:07:44.