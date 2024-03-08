Local boxer takes Yorkshire title at 29

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There was success for Hebden Bridge Boxing Club’s Jake Grannan as he beat titleholder Firefight Gym’s Ben Smith to take the Yorkshire Senior 86Kg Class B belt. The twenty-nine-year-old motor trader, won via unanimous decision on the local club’s home show at Mytholmroyd community centre on 2nd March.

Jake said: ‘I’m thrilled to have beaten a strong opponent who’s had twenty bouts. I started boxing well into my twenties as it was something I’d enjoyed watching and always wanted to see what it would feel like in a bout. Thanks to the coaches at Hebden Bridge ABC who thought I had potential and worked hard to help me realise it I had my first bout in November 2022 and have since have now won six of my eight contests. I want to thank Clayton and our other coaches who give up their time and share knowledge and experience to help us boxers.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His boxing coach Clayton Varey commented: ‘Right from the start Jake put pressure on the opponent with some powerful shots to his head which Ben was keen to avoid,’

New Yorkshire Titleholder Jake Grannan

‘By the second round both boxers were punching heavily but Jake just kept catching Ben with hard shots to his head and body. In the third round Jake took the fight by its horns digging deep to apply tremendous pressure. Although the result was a split decision it was Jake whose hand was raised to become Yorkshire champion.’

‘I’ve nothing but admiration for boxers who put everything on the line and fight in front of thousands in a gruelling, punishing and frankly potentially dangerous twelve round battle. Those fighters show just what courage is. I’d love to step up to the challenge. Who knows?’

‘Jake leaves no stone unturned in training and holds his own when sparring with vastly more experienced boxers. He’s a very strong power puncher.’