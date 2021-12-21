Luddendenfoot wrestler Danoush all set for his professional debut

Danoush (right)

The highlight for the 14-year-old from Luddendenfoot was certainly a brilliant bronze medal at the World School Championship, in Serbia, where some of the best under-15s competed for honours.

He also received a medal recognising his behaviour and attitude during the world championships tournament.

Danoush earned a sensational gold medal in an international tournament, in Warsaw, Poland, during October, and also won a silver medal in another Polish-based international, this time held in Bydgoszcz.

The medals kept coming and the teenager struck gold again, when he finished top of the podium in the England North regional tournament in Manchester last month.