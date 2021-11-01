Mixed results for Halifax Boxing Club fighters

Joe Turner

Caden Jones travelled to the Sheffield Parson Cross ABC show on Thursday, October 28 for his first bout for the Halifax club, against the home club's Rory Blanchard, a tough southpaw with two skills bouts under his belt.

The Halifax boxer was a little nervous in the first round with a packed crowd shouting for the home fighter, but Caden quickly got to grips with his opponent, winning every round and finishing the strongest.

The Halifax club then travelled to Hereford on Friday, October 29 with Yorkshire champion Joe Turner, who was boxing on Saturday, October 30 in the junior semi finals.

Caden Jones

Head coach Mick Rowe said: "Joe boxed great, beating another tall southpaw George Smith from The Ring ABC.

"That sent him into the final on Sunday against a very tough opponent, Pat Connor, from the Sporting Ring. Joe looked great on the back foot, counter punching and knocking Connor's head back, and he made him miss countless times. However the judges saw it as a split decision to the southern boy.