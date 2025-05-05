Moyles spearheads Lions’ contingent in Reservoir race

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sixteen Stainland Lions made the trip to Rochdale for the first race of the Cowm Reservoir 5k Series and a Club Championship counter.

Phil Moyles led the charge with a brilliant ninth place finish in 20:26, claiming second MV40 while Lorraine Naylor was the first Lioness back, finishing in 22:54 and third FV45.

Karen Carless took second FV55 in 24:28 and Sue Cash grabbed third FV55 in 26:03.

Also running were John Carless ran (23:03), Steve Hallam (23:22), Yvonne Morton (25:29), Rebecca Gvozdenko (27:16), David Rushworth (27:38), Helen Rees (27:42), Hayley Kelly (27:48), Becky Hill (28:13), Paula Pickersgill (28:15), Adam Morton (29:18), Rosaline Sykes (31:04) and Dawn Medlock (31:41).

James Penson, Jim Harris and Margaret Beever at the Cake Race

On the same evening, a trio of Lions took on the Orchan Rocks Fell Race, a short, sharp 5.4k route with 919 feet of climbing packed into it.

James Penson stormed home in 28:58, followed by Andrew Earnshaw (30:50) and Paul Patrick (34:34).

The ever-popular Cake Race in Diggle was as glorious as ever, offering 10 miles of fine views and 1,700 feet of climb.

Margaret Beever led the women’s race, took first FV45 and was 19th overall in a time of 1:22:28. Jim Harris ran brilliantly too, clocking 1:25:43 to finish second MV50, and James Penson was close behind in 1:28:05.

The Lions’ flagship event, the Bluebell Trail 10, was raced in perfect weather and attracted hundreds of runners.

Race Director Clayton Cutter, Chief Marshal Helen Armitage and the crew of volunteers made the event a runaway success.

Race winner was Jack Cummings, of Ilkley Harriers, in 1:01:51, while Halifax Harriers’ April Stewart won the women’s race in 1:21:10.

Vinny Atkins led the Lions home in fourth place and first MV40 with a time of 1:12:50. He was followed by Mark Pigford (1:25:36, 3rd M55), Dominic Boyle (1:35:01), Rebecca Butler (1:37:37), Clare Smith (1:38:56, 3rd FV45), Mike Goodwin (1:40:47), Roy Lunt (1:42:17), Martin O’Brien (1:43:10, 2nd MV65), Aileen Baldwin (1:44:17, 1st FV70), Dave Culpin (1:58:11) and Kate Wilson (2:10:22).

Three Lions made the trip to Honley for the first race of the Yorkshire Vets Grand Prix, hosted by Holmfirth Harriers.

Jim Harris led the trio home in 49:12, with Richard Spendlove claiming first MV75 in 57:46 and Jonathan Taylor finishing in 1:06:02.

Alan Whiteley took on the Worthing Run-Fest Half Marathon, a flat, closed-road course along the seafront, and completed it in 2:25:44.