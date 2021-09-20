Mytholmroyd complete historic championship double as Second XI win league title

24 july 2013. Generic cricket wicket file picture.

The last occasion that the club completed a two-timer was 73 years ago, in 1948. Blackley finished in second place whilst Copley and Mount were relegated.

Replacing them from the First Division next year will be champions Bridgeholme, together with Great Horton PC, as the club celebrates a double promotion to the top flight.

Dropping down to the Second Division are Upper Hopton and Stones. The latter had a nightmare final Saturday as Clayton’s Martin Hodgson produced the season’s shrewdest piece of captaincy. Needing to obtain an 11 point swing to avoid relegation he bravely declared at 128-6 and his bowlers did not let him down, skittling Stones for 92 runs.

Promoted from the Second Division are Illingworth St Mary’s, on its fourth attempt at elevation since re-joining the league, and Greetland, another club with a double promotion to enjoy.

Division One of the Sunday League was won by Birkby Rose Hill with its Rod Warhurst Cup conquerors, Lightcliffe, runners-up, Almondbury Wesleyans and Northowram Fields dropping down a division.

Illingworth St Mary’s and Barkisland topped Division 2 with Buttershaw St Paul’s and Slaithwaite in the last two places.