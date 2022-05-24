Mytholmroyd travel to Booth in pick of this weekend's Premier Division ties in Halifax Cricket League

Cricket

Premier Division Great Horton PC came a cropper at home to Bradshaw, being dismissed for 69 runs as the visitors won by ten wickets whilst Triangle could only muster 75 all out, chasing a low scoring SBCI effort of 119 all out.

First Division Low Moor HT stuttered to 96 all out at Oxenhope as two personal bests occurred in that match, Daniel Scott returning 8-30 and, conversely, Edward Jackson scored 135 as the hosts won by a massive 197 runs.

In the Second Division Cullingworth fell for 37 at home to Outlane, who won by 50 runs but the lowest score of the day came at Upper Hopton as it was bowled out for a meagre 27 runs against Old Town, who won by 77 runs.

At the other end of the batting spectrum there were also centuries for Gary Fellows (100 no) as Illingworth St Mary’s beat Warley and Nathan Kenworthy (102 no) as table-topping Copley defeated champions Mytholmroyd.

The other two divisional leaders are Blackley, who have an eight-point advantage over Sowerby St Peter’s, with Southowram now a point ahead of Mount, who it defeated by one-wicket in a close encounter at Ashday Lane.

Saturday’s pick of the fixtures sees Mytholmroyd travel to Booth in the Premier Division and Luddendenfoot entertaining Illingworth St Mary’s. as First Division Oxenhope will be keen to continue its progress at Queensbury. In the Second Division leaders Southowram travel to third-placed Outlane.

Sunday brings Round Two of the Parish Cup and one of the quirks of cup draws pits Warley versus SBCI, a repeat of the previous day’s league fixture.