New Halifax Cricket League season starts with champions Mytholmroyd taking on Parish Cup holders Thornton
The Premier and Second Division clubs of the ENCO Halifax Cricket League start their season on Saturday followed by the First Division a week later.
Premier Division champions Mytholmroyd face a tough early task, visiting Parish Cup holders Thornton. The latter has added Jordan Croft, from.Outlane, and Evan Kelly of Northowram Fields to its squad and will be no doubt be in the top four mix come September.
The Royd are strengthened as Joe Kershaw arrives from Lancashire League Littleborough.
Booth and Illingworth St Mary’s will also be challenging and they travel to Copley and Sowerby Bridge respectively. Jarred Moore will most likely line up against his teammates of last year at The Arches, whilst Razwan Saghir has also joined Booth from relegated Shelf Northowram HT.
Perhaps the most significant signings have come at The Ainleys where Gary Fellows has joined from Bradford League Hanging Heaton, with Tom Watson leaving Triangle for pastures new at St Mary’s and it will be favourites to repeat its 2019 title success.
The promoted teams Great Horton PC and Luddendenfoot may find life difficult in the top flight, along with Warley. Bradshaw and Sowerby Bridge will certainly have to improve on their 2021 exploits and the signings of Johnny Waddington and Michael Hustler at the former and and Liam Turner at the Bridge should help.
Highlighting clubs likely to feature in the Second Division championship race is far more difficult as teams tend to change more frequently. However Bradley & Colnebridge, having added a second string this season, will be the banker bet for its first championship since joining in 2017 with Southowram and relegated Upper Hopton also likely to feature.