New sponsorship deal for Halifax Hockey Club to celebrate promotion
Here are Halifax Hockey Club Ladies first 11 team proudly wearing their new kit, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Halifax, to celebrate the team’s promotion to the Yorkshire and North East Premier Division.
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 3:47 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 3:48 pm
On their promotion, the club captain and first 11 captain identified a need to improve the team’s appearance, particularly when playing away matches against teams ranging from the Scottish borders to Lincoln.
The Rotary Club of Halifax says they were more than happy to help to keep up the proud reputation of the Halifax Hockey Club, formed in 1891, and the oldest hockey club in Yorkshire.