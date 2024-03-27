Old Brods u13s London Tour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The U13s are back from their London Tour! Tired, happy and triumphant after the weekend to end all weekends!

A jam-packed Saturday began at 7am with breakfast and a game of kick tennis before a morning of team building activities run by the hosts at Moat Mount Outdoors Centre in Barnet.

After a quick lunch, the team braved the London Underground to travel into Tottenham for the Showdown 4 Match: Saracens vs. Harlequins. The atmosphere was electric, and spirits were high, especially for the Saracens fans in the group!

The team celebrate their festival win.

Pizza and party games back at Moat Mount rounded the day off nicely with even better things to come.

Sunday was the team’s time to make their mark down south. The sun was shining, and everyone was ready for the Youth 10s Rugby Festival at Harrow RFC. Six teams competed in the festival and it’s fair to say, the south didn’t know what had hit it.

Round 1 saw a 7-nil victory for Old Brods against touring team, Camelot. An early try in the Round 2 match by Hampstead didn’t put them off and they equalised very quickly, finishing with a win of 4-1 to Old Brods. The 3rd and 4th round matches (against Barnet Elizabethans and Harrow) also finished with victories for the Old Brods; 7-1 and 7-2 respectively. Going into the final round, Brods needed the win, and they didn’t disappoint. A final score of 8-1 sealed the deal and Old Brods became festival champions!

Magic moments were the order of the day and there are far too many to mention; the whole team pulled together and showed exactly what the Old Brods do well. A big shout out goes to captains Jay and George who motivate both on and off the pitch and led the team to victory. A massive shout out should also go to the whole team.

Old Brodleians is more than a rugby club – it’s a family; something witnessed time and time again over the weekend. The players were a credit to themselves and the club; they helped out with chores, got stuck in with activities and games, supported each other, and coaches lost count of the amount of people who complimented them on their conduct.