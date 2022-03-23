Open afternoon at Cragg Vale Tennis Club this Saturday

Tennis

Laura Crabtree, from Cultiv8 Tennis, said: "We took over the coaching programme at the idyllic 'club in the woods’ at the end of last summer; we live in Cragg Vale but it is particularly special to us given that my husbands grandfather helped to build the club back when it was first founded and this his uncle ran and restored the club, along with his cousins for numerous years after that.

"We also run a large performance tennis academy in Leeds but we are really keen to develop the grass roots end of the sport as well, helping to make tennis more attractive and accessible to all.

"We are keen to help the local community to become more active, providing opportunities for all ages and abilities to come along and enjoy the physical, mental and social benefits of tennis participation."

The open day runs from 12pm to 4pm, which is behind the Hinchliffe Arms in Cragg Vale. Free coaching will be available, with all ages and abilities welcome.