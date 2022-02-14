Ormerod to build on Beijing Winter Olympics after missing out on Big Air final
Brighouse's Katie Ormerod believes that she can build on the valuable experience of competing in the Beijing Winter Olympics after missing out on the women's Big Air final.
Monday, 14th February 2022, 8:03 am
Updated
Monday, 14th February 2022, 8:04 am
Ormerod finished 25th in the qualification round, missing out on the final, but having come through the slopestyle and Big Air competitions injury-free, the 24-year-old is now looking forward to Italy in four years' time.
She told BBC Sport: "I've come here, done my best and got the experience of competing at the Olympic Games and having experience of that pressure. I know I can go forward to 2026 with a lot of confidence."