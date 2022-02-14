Ormerod to build on Beijing Winter Olympics after missing out on Big Air final

Brighouse's Katie Ormerod believes that she can build on the valuable experience of competing in the Beijing Winter Olympics after missing out on the women's Big Air final.

By Mark Berry
Monday, 14th February 2022, 8:03 am
Updated Monday, 14th February 2022, 8:04 am
Katie Ormerod in action during the Big Air at Shougang. Picture: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images.

Ormerod finished 25th in the qualification round, missing out on the final, but having come through the slopestyle and Big Air competitions injury-free, the 24-year-old is now looking forward to Italy in four years' time.

She told BBC Sport: "I've come here, done my best and got the experience of competing at the Olympic Games and having experience of that pressure. I know I can go forward to 2026 with a lot of confidence."

