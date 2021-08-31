Overgate Hospice the winner as Copley host Barmy Army team in charity cricket match
Overgate Hospice was the winner as Copley CC hosted the Barmy Army cricket team and raised £495.
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 9:18 am
The Copley XI won the match in fine weather in-front of around 150 spectators, who enjoyed fun and refreshments at the ground.
The game was played in memory of former Copley wicketkeeper and junior coach Steve ‘Chickpea’ Priestley, who was looked after at the hospice in 2015.
Copley would like to thank the Barmy Army team and all those who came to support the game, donated raffle prizes, including Yorkshire CCC and the Barmy Army, and bought raffle tickets.