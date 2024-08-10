Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Halifax’s Max Burgin finished eighth in the final of the men’s 800m at the Paris Olympics.

The Halifax Harriers athlete led round the first bend and was fourth after the first lap, but then fell back down the field.

The 22-year-old qualified third fastest for the final but couldn’t quite produce a quick enough time to get a medal.