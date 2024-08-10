Paris 2024 Olympics: Halifax's Max Burgin finishes eighth in 800m men's final
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Halifax’s Max Burgin finished eighth in the final of the men’s 800m at the Paris Olympics.
The Halifax Harriers athlete led round the first bend and was fourth after the first lap, but then fell back down the field.
The 22-year-old qualified third fastest for the final but couldn’t quite produce a quick enough time to get a medal.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.