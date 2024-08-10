Paris 2024 Olympics: Halifax's Max Burgin finishes eighth in 800m men's final

By Tom Scargill
Published 10th Aug 2024, 18:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Halifax’s Max Burgin finished eighth in the final of the men’s 800m at the Paris Olympics.

The Halifax Harriers athlete led round the first bend and was fourth after the first lap, but then fell back down the field.

The 22-year-old qualified third fastest for the final but couldn’t quite produce a quick enough time to get a medal.

Related topics:Halifax

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice