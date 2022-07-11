Mia Benton in action. Pic: Bruce Fitzgerald

Picture Gallery: Brighouse's Hirst wins British Crown Green Ladies Merit title on home soil

Chloe Hirst produced a brilliant display to win the British Crown Green Ladies Merit, played at Brighouse Sport Club on Saturday.

By Mark Berry
Monday, 11th July 2022, 2:13 pm
Updated Monday, 11th July 2022, 2:15 pm

The 24-year-old, who plays for Hove Edge BC and Lockwood BC as well as the Yorkshire County Ladies team, trailed Mid-Cheshire player and former winner Nicola Boulton 20-19 in the final but fought back to earn her a place in the BCGLBA Champion of Champions final in September.

It was a fitting win for the White Rose player, with the final taking place in Yorkshire for the first time in 21 years.

Final Day

Yorkshire's Amy Tobin. Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

On the Green

Yorkshire's Andrea Buckley. Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

On its Way

Action from the British Crown Green Ladies Merit final at Brighouse Sports Club. Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Good Crowd

Action from the British Crown Green Ladies Merit final at Brighouse Sports Club. Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

