Picture Gallery: Brighouse's Hirst wins British Crown Green Ladies Merit title on home soil

The 24-year-old, who plays for Hove Edge BC and Lockwood BC as well as the Yorkshire County Ladies team, trailed Mid-Cheshire player and former winner Nicola Boulton 20-19 in the final but fought back to earn her a place in the BCGLBA Champion of Champions final in September.
It was a fitting win for the White Rose player, with the final taking place in Yorkshire for the first time in 21 years.
1. Final Day
Yorkshire's Amy Tobin. Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald
2. On the Green
Yorkshire's Andrea Buckley. Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald
3. On its Way
Action from the British Crown Green Ladies Merit final at Brighouse Sports Club. Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald
4. Good Crowd
Action from the British Crown Green Ladies Merit final at Brighouse Sports Club. Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald
