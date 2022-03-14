Picture Gallery: Centre Vale parkrun in Todmorden celebrates third anniversary

The special event attracted a healthy turnout of runners who took on the 5k course and there were plenty of personal bests for the front runners.

Josh Hall-Brown took first place in a personal best of 17:03, ahead of second-placed Tom Needham, from Halifax Harriers, who also clocked a personal best time of 17:44.

Liam Parkin was third, followed by Todmorden Harriers' Jonathan Wright and Calder Valley Fell Runners juniors, Thomas McKee, in fifth, with a personal best 19:24 and Clara McKee, the first female finisher in a personal best of 19:26.

