Centre Vale parkrun, in Todmorden, celebrated its third anniversary event on Saturday and more than 100 runners took part in the 5k run.

Picture Gallery: Centre Vale parkrun in Todmorden celebrates third anniversary

More than 100 runners travelled to Todmorden on Saturday to celebrate the third anniversary of the Centre Vale parkrun.

By Mark Berry
Monday, 14th March 2022, 8:37 am
Updated Monday, 14th March 2022, 8:38 am

The special event attracted a healthy turnout of runners who took on the 5k course and there were plenty of personal bests for the front runners.

Josh Hall-Brown took first place in a personal best of 17:03, ahead of second-placed Tom Needham, from Halifax Harriers, who also clocked a personal best time of 17:44.

Liam Parkin was third, followed by Todmorden Harriers' Jonathan Wright and Calder Valley Fell Runners juniors, Thomas McKee, in fifth, with a personal best 19:24 and Clara McKee, the first female finisher in a personal best of 19:26.

Start

Photo: Jim Fitton

Special Run

Photo: Jim Fitton

Popular Event

Photo: Jim Fitton

Front Runners

Photo: Jim Fitton

