The race was won by Spenborough and District AC's Joe Sagar in 30:37 with Wakefield Harriers' Mark Bostock second (31:21) and Ilkley Harriers' Nathan Edmondson third (31:31).
Leeds City AC's Rhianne Hughes led the women's field home with a time of 34:33, ahead of club mate Alice Leake (35:07) and Laura Smith, from Hallamshire Harriers (35:40).
1. Tough Conditions
Wind and rain made life difficult for the runners in the Dewsbury 10k
Photo: Jim Fitton
2. Keep Running
Runners get off the start line at the Dewsbury 10k.
Photo: Jim Fitton
3. Big Field
The Dewsbury 10k proved to be a popular event for runners.
Photo: Jim Fitton
4. Great Support
Race Marshals cheer another successful running of the Dewsbury 10k.
Photo: Jim Fitton