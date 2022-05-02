Picture Gallery: Dewsbury parkrun inspires personal best runs

Dewsbury Road Runners were at the fore of the weekly 5k event at Crow Nest Park, Tim Dean clocking a personal best 17:49 to take top spot while clubmate Helen Wells was the first woman to finish, in ninth overall, with a personal best 21:01.
Tadcaster Harriers' Dan Phillis also registered a personal best to claim second place in 17:58, ahead of Matthew Sutton (18:54), Dewsbury Road Runners' John MacPhail (19:03) and Northowram Pumas' Paul Stockdale (20:11).
Dewsbury Road Runners' Anna Jackson was the second woman to finish in 21:52, with Penny Tattersfield (22:19), Theresa Tate (22:38) and Helen Morton (24:02, personal best) making up the top-five female finishers.