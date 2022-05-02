Picture Gallery: Dewsbury parkrun inspires personal best runs

A field of 117 runners took part in Saturday's Dewsbury parkrun.

Perfect weather greeted the 444th instalment of the Dewsbury parkrun on Saturday and runners produced sparkling performances to match.

By Mark Berry
Monday, 2nd May 2022, 10:04 am

Dewsbury Road Runners were at the fore of the weekly 5k event at Crow Nest Park, Tim Dean clocking a personal best 17:49 to take top spot while clubmate Helen Wells was the first woman to finish, in ninth overall, with a personal best 21:01.

Tadcaster Harriers' Dan Phillis also registered a personal best to claim second place in 17:58, ahead of Matthew Sutton (18:54), Dewsbury Road Runners' John MacPhail (19:03) and Northowram Pumas' Paul Stockdale (20:11).

Dewsbury Road Runners' Anna Jackson was the second woman to finish in 21:52, with Penny Tattersfield (22:19), Theresa Tate (22:38) and Helen Morton (24:02, personal best) making up the top-five female finishers.

