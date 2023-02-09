News you can trust since 1853
A field of 99 runners took on last Saturday's Halifax parkrun. Picture: Jim Fitton.

Picture Gallery: Halifax hosts first parkrun of February

Shroggs Park hosted the 323rd edition of the Halifax parkrun last Saturday and 99 runners took on the 5k route.

By Mark Berry
3 hours ago

Queensbury Running Club’s Tom Collinge claimed first place in a time of 16:37 while Melanie Cannon was the first woman to finish in 25:33.

1. Park Life

Picture: Jim Fitton.

Photo: Jim Fitton

2. On the Run

Picture: Jim Fitton.

Photo: Jim Fitton

3. Great Effort

Picture: Jim Fitton.

Photo: Jim Fitton

4. A Dog's Life

Picture: Jim Fitton.

Photo: Jim Fitton

