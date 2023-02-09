Shroggs Park hosted the 323rd edition of the Halifax parkrun last Saturday and 99 runners took on the 5k route.
Queensbury Running Club’s Tom Collinge claimed first place in a time of 16:37 while Melanie Cannon was the first woman to finish in 25:33.
1. Park Life
A field of 99 runners took on last Saturday's Halifax parkrun. Picture: Jim Fitton.
Photo: Jim Fitton
2. On the Run
A field of 99 runners took on last Saturday's Halifax parkrun. Picture: Jim Fitton.
Photo: Jim Fitton
3. Great Effort
A field of 99 runners took on last Saturday's Halifax parkrun. Picture: Jim Fitton.
Photo: Jim Fitton
4. A Dog's Life
A field of 99 runners took on last Saturday's Halifax parkrun. Picture: Jim Fitton.
Photo: Jim Fitton