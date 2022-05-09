A field of 113 runners took part in Saturday's Halifax parkrun at Shroggs Park.

Picture Gallery: Halifax parkrun brings out the best in local runners

Runners from Todmorden Harriers, Stainland Lions and Halifax Harriers played starring roles in Saturday's Halifax parkrun at Shroggs Park.

By Mark Berry
Monday, 9th May 2022, 8:27 am
The weekly 5k was won by Salford Harriers' Thomas Cornthwaite in 17:19, ahead of Gavin Walker (19:54) and Lions' Fraser Ambrose, who clocked a personal best 20:09 in third.

Todmorden's Nev Clarke was fourth in 20:47 and Halifax Harriers' Lee Cattermole took fifth in 20:58. Todmorden's Jackie Scarf was the first woman to cross the line in 24:08.

