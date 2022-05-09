Picture Gallery: Halifax parkrun brings out the best in local runners

The weekly 5k was won by Salford Harriers' Thomas Cornthwaite in 17:19, ahead of Gavin Walker (19:54) and Lions' Fraser Ambrose, who clocked a personal best 20:09 in third.
Todmorden's Nev Clarke was fourth in 20:47 and Halifax Harriers' Lee Cattermole took fifth in 20:58. Todmorden's Jackie Scarf was the first woman to cross the line in 24:08.
A field of 113 runners took part in Saturday's Halifax parkrun at Shroggs Park.
