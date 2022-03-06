Picture Gallery: Runners dress up as Halifax parkrun celebrates seventh birthday in style

Fancy dress, colourful outfits and bright sunshine made Saturday's timed 5k event even more special and the top places were dominated by Queensbury Running Club and Halifax Harriers runners.

Queensbury's Tom Collinge claimed first place in 16:46 while clubmate Paul Greenwood was third in 17:45. Harriers' Harry Johnson clocked a personal best 16:55 in second while fellow Harriers Simon Johnson was fourth (19:15) and Michael King finished fifth (19:33).

Harriers' Angela Clarke led the women's field in 23:02, followed by Queensbury runners Stacey Cleale (23:51) and Joanne Fortune (24:13).

