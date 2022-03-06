Runners dressed up to celebrate Halifax parkrun's seventh birthday.

Picture Gallery: Runners dress up as Halifax parkrun celebrates seventh birthday in style

Bright and garish outfits were worn by many of the 179 runners who celebrated Halifax parkrun's seventh birthday in a special day at Shroggs Park.

By Mark Berry
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 3:08 pm
Updated Sunday, 6th March 2022, 3:10 pm

Fancy dress, colourful outfits and bright sunshine made Saturday's timed 5k event even more special and the top places were dominated by Queensbury Running Club and Halifax Harriers runners.

Queensbury's Tom Collinge claimed first place in 16:46 while clubmate Paul Greenwood was third in 17:45. Harriers' Harry Johnson clocked a personal best 16:55 in second while fellow Harriers Simon Johnson was fourth (19:15) and Michael King finished fifth (19:33).

Harriers' Angela Clarke led the women's field in 23:02, followed by Queensbury runners Stacey Cleale (23:51) and Joanne Fortune (24:13).

