Runners at the Halifax parkrun marked the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on Saturday. Picture: Jim Fitton

Picture Gallery: Halifax parkrun marks Queen's Platinum Jubilee in style

Runners taking part in Saturday's Halifax parkrun made the effort to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee as they ran 5k around Shroggs Park.

By Mark Berry
Monday, 6th June 2022, 8:37 am
More than 100 people took part in the weekly event and many took the opportunity to mark the Queen's 70 years' of service by running in regal fancy dress.

Sowerby Bridge Snails' Sean Suttle led the field home in 19:05, ahead of junior runner Alex Burke, who ran a personal best 19:24 in second, and third-placed Simon Johnson, from Halifax Harriers, who clocked 19:27.

There was a real battle for the top-placed female runners, with Lonely Goat's Lisa Kempster (22:55) holding off the challenge of Queensbury Running Club's Stacey Cleal (22:57) and Laura Crossley (23:00, personal best), in a close-fought finish.

Your Majesty

Photo: Jim Fitton

On the Run

Photo: Jim Fitton

In the Park

Photo: Jim Fitton

Leading the Way

Photo: Jim Fitton

