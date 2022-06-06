Picture Gallery: Halifax parkrun marks Queen's Platinum Jubilee in style

More than 100 people took part in the weekly event and many took the opportunity to mark the Queen's 70 years' of service by running in regal fancy dress.

Sowerby Bridge Snails' Sean Suttle led the field home in 19:05, ahead of junior runner Alex Burke, who ran a personal best 19:24 in second, and third-placed Simon Johnson, from Halifax Harriers, who clocked 19:27.

There was a real battle for the top-placed female runners, with Lonely Goat's Lisa Kempster (22:55) holding off the challenge of Queensbury Running Club's Stacey Cleal (22:57) and Laura Crossley (23:00, personal best), in a close-fought finish.

1. Your Majesty

2. On the Run

3. In the Park

4. Leading the Way