Halifax Harriers runners claimed two of the top three spots in Saturday’s Halifax parkrun, at Shroggs Park.

The 321st instalment of the 5k event attracted a field of 125 runners and Harriers’ Alexander Franklin led the way with a time of 17:17.

He was followed by Aidan Goodhew in second (18:18) and Harriers clubmate Tom Needham in third with a time of 19:20.

Caren Crabtree, of Bingley Harriers, was the first female finisher in 25:51, followed by Sowerby Bridge Snails’ Emma Elmerhebi, who ran a personal best 26:17 in second, and Gemma Lord, in third with 26:18.

