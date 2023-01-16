Picture Gallery: Harriers runners shine in Halifax parkrun
Halifax Harriers runners claimed two of the top three spots in Saturday’s Halifax parkrun, at Shroggs Park.
By Mark Berry
2 hours ago
The 321st instalment of the 5k event attracted a field of 125 runners and Harriers’ Alexander Franklin led the way with a time of 17:17.
He was followed by Aidan Goodhew in second (18:18) and Harriers clubmate Tom Needham in third with a time of 19:20.
Caren Crabtree, of Bingley Harriers, was the first female finisher in 25:51, followed by Sowerby Bridge Snails’ Emma Elmerhebi, who ran a personal best 26:17 in second, and Gemma Lord, in third with 26:18.
Page 1 of 2