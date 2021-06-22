Pivotal clash for Halifax-Huddersfield in defence of their title

Frank Greaves

Both sides won their first two matches and both have plenty of incentive to come out on top in their head-to-head battle.

Sheffield, traditionally the strongest of Yorkshire’s eight unions, lost their title to Halifax-Huddersfield in 2019 after seven league triumphs in the previous eight years.

Champions Halifax-Huddersfield, meanwhile, are desperate to extend their reign having sat idle during 2020 because of the global pandemic and have been urged by team manager Frank Greaves to achieve greatness by beating Sheffield on away soil.

“An Australian Test cricket captain once said to be great you have got to beat the best in their own backyard,” said Greaves. “Sheffield will be hurting and determined, but let’s go do this.”

He has made just one change from the side that beat Teesside comprehensively earlier this month with Crosland Heath’s George Hanson replacing unavailable Yorkshire Boys champion Dylan Shaw-Radford of Huddersfield.

“George’s handicap index has gone from about 1.2 to plus one so he is a man in form and he is getting his opportunity, as he should,” said Greaves.

Seven members of the line-up were in the side that lost to Sheffield at Worksop in the opening fixture of the 2018 campaign while others have played the layout in the 2020protour . Greaves believes the course knowledge gained will be invaluable in their attempt to maintain their 100 per cent record this season, York having been their first victims in May.

Greaves, who placed eighth in the county seniors’ championship at Doncaster last week, made his Yorkshire seniors team debut at Dunstanburgh Castle on Monday as the White Rose edged Northumberland 13-11.

Halifax-Huddersfield juniors were outgunned 30-6 by Sheffield in their YIDU League game at Dewsbury District a day earlier, Willow Valley’s Jack Hampshaw and Harry Micklethwaite returning a point in the foursomes while Shaw-Radford saw off his county team-mate Jack Whaley (Rotherham) for the home team’s sole success in the singles.