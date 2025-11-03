Plenty of fireworks from Halifax fighters in explosive victories

Halifax Boxing Club’s Kaymn Glasgow followed-up on his recent success in the Yorkshire Development Championships with another impressive display.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow, who reached the final of the Development Championships, was in action in Sheffield last week when he took on home fighter Charlie Ellis in the Parson Cross ABC show.

The bout was the main event of the show and the Halifax fighter knew that he was up against a confident, more experienced opponent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Glasgow was in great shape having trained hard with former Halifax boxer Jimmy First at Brighouse Boxing Club, and was keen to gain more experience from a tough contest.

Kaymn Glasgow celebrates his victory over Charlie Ellis.

Glasgow dominated the first round and he sent Ellis to the canvas with a great right hand, forcing the referee to issue a standing count to the Cross fighter.

The Halifax boxer refused to let up and he continued to dominate as Ellis received two more counts in the next two rounds.

At the final bell, there was no doubt about the winner and Glasgow was awarded victory on a unanimous decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax stablemate Joe Tuck also registered a commanding win last Saturday when he travelled to Bradford for the Lions ABC show.

The heavyweight was up against Jamal St Anje, from the Firefighters ABC, in a support bout for the main event.

The fight was scheduled for three rounds but there were fireworks from the start as the Firefighter came out swinging.

However, Tuck replied with a flurry of precise punches that stopped St Anje in only 24 seconds to register a comprehensive first round knockout.