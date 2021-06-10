Plenty of runs could be on the cards as Triangle host Thornton
This Saturday’s Premier Division fixtures in the ENCO Halifax Cricket League should all go the way of each higher placed team with the pick of the matches at Triangle.
The batting force of Thornton, in the doldrums recently, must surely enjoy Grassy Bottom and it will be a surprise if a total of plus 450 runs is not recorded.
The First Division features, at Sowerby St Peter’s, a second top two clash in eight days as Luddendenfoot visit having leapfrogged Oxenhope, whilst in the Second Divisoin leaders Greetland will be tested by Parish Cup quarter-finalists Bradley & Colnebridge.
In that Third Round the Huddersfield team will entertain Great Horton PC, which guarantees a non-Premier Division in the semi-finals.
In the other ties Mytholmroyd will start favourites to win at Sowerby Bridge whilst Thornton should progress at Hill Top Road against SBCI. Booth was comfortable winners against Blackley in the delayed Second Round tie, in which both Wajids, Hashim and Hasnaid, scored 90 runs apiece and Reece Jennison (123) responded with an unrewarded Blackley century.
That win threw up the most intriguing tie in the next round, Triangle v Booth. With a total of 21 Parish Cup wins to their joint credit it will be a brave person who forecasts the winner of this tie.
Third Round draws are:
Briggs Priestley Parish Cup: Bradley & Colnebridge v Great Horton PC, Sowerby Bridge v Mytholmroyd, Thornton v SBCI, Triangle v Booth.
Covea Insurance Crossley Shield: Blackley v Booth, Illingworth St Mary’s v Sowerby St Peter’s. Low Morr HT v SBCI, Warley v Sowerby Bridge. Ties to played Sunday 20 June, start 1pm.
SATURDAY’S FIXTURES
Premier Division: Booth v Shelf Northowram HT, Bradshaw v Copley, Illingworth St Mary’s v SBCI, Sowerby Bridge v Mytholmroyd, Triangle v Thornton, Warley v Blackley. First Division: Low Moor HT v Mount, Oxenhope v Great Horton PC, Sowerby St Peter’s v Luddendenfoot, Upper Hopton v Clayton. Second Division: Cullingworth V Old Town, Greetland v Bradley & Colnebridge, Leymoor v Southowram, Outlane v Queensbury, Stones v Bridgehome. Free date: Augustinians.