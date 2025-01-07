Queen Sport club host North East Pickleball England League
12 teams from Yorkshire will play in the league front Leeds , Bradford, Doncaster, Wetherby and Barnsley.
The winner of the first division will compete against other regions of the country in first National play off.
Pickleball had certainly come home with Calderdale chosen to host the events.
Pickleball has grown in popularity in Calderdale with local schools supported by Queens planning to run it in 2025. It is well established at Calderdale college and the club has over 70 people playing at all levels.
Anyone interested in Pickleball playing or setting up contact Queens Sports Club.