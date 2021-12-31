Queens Sports Club looking forward to a bright future after challenging times

National under 11 champion, Ahmed Eldaly

More coronavirus curbs could be on their way due to concerns over rising case numbers of the Omicron variant.

But Sarah Campion, head coach at the Halifax club, is hoping the future is brighter.

“It’s been quite a bit of work to get things up and running again since Covid, trying to get everything back on track again,” she said. “It’s been a really big challenge because we were massively affected as an indoor sport.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The club was closed down for a while, but tennis did well over the summer, and then the gym was able to come back.

“Squash was limited to family play or playing on your own, which obviously doesn’t appeal to that many people, and there’s not many families who have someone else at a similar level, so it was tough.

“We did some Zoom classes to try and keep people in touch with each other and fit for the court, but again that didn’t appeal to everybody.

“Since we’ve returned we’ve put on events and most of our members have returned and are back on court.

“I’d also like to thank our brilliant sponsors Snowflake Media and Eastwood Financial Services, who make it happen for us and give us the ability to put out a team of really great players.”

The club is looking to build on what is already a successful squash section.

“This season has been great because we’ve entered our first junior team into the Men’s Metro League, which has been a really good achievement,” Campion said. “We already had a national under 11 champion, Ahmed Eldaly, one of our academy players became number one in England and national champion in England at under 11, so that was a great achievement as well.

“We’re looking to do a bit more with schools in the next academic year and keep moving our junior section on.