​Queens Sports Club to host evening of top quality squash

​Queens Sports Club, in Halifax, will host an evening of world class squash later this month.

Tickets are now on sale for the Dunlop Pro Challenge, on Thursday, January 30 (6.30pm) when some of the world’s most exciting players will feature in three matches on the Halifax courts.

Nineteen-year-old Jonah Bryant is one of the game’s hottest prospects and is already ranked world number 49. He has just arrived back from Cleveland, Ohio, where he beat the world number 41 and world number 18 before narrowly losing out 3-2 to the world number seven.

England senior internationals Patrick Rooney and George Parker are both European Team Champions for England and Rooney is a World Team Championships silver medallist.

While Bryant and Rooney will go head to head in Halifax, Parker takes on British Open U23s champion Sam Osbourne-Wylde. Queens head coach and former world number 15 Sarah Campion will face fellow former England international Millie Tomlinson to complete a terrific night of action.

Tickets are price at £10 for adults and £7 for juniors. For more information email [email protected]

Meanwhile, Queens’ first match of the year in the Yorkshire Premier Squash League ended in 15-7 home defeat to struggling Abbeydale.

Early wins for Queens' bottom order of Sarah Campion and Wales's Lowri Roberts didn't bode well for the visitors from Sheffield, but they turned it round through Michael Tallentire, Jordan Hardwick and finally top string Rhys Evans.

In completing the victory, Welsh international Evans maintained his 100 per-cent record for the season.

Pontefract continued their title charge by crushing newly-promoted Cleethorpes 20-0 with a full house of straight-games victories to stretch their lead at the top to 25 points.

George Barker made his Ponte first team debut at the tender age of 15 and beat Cleethorpes' Adam Stevens, another debutant, for the loss of just nine points. Adam Taylor saw-off Dan Morrison and Matt Godson dismissed Dave Ball before Rory Stewart and world number 52 Patrick Rooney took care of Reece Newell and Harry Falconer respectively.