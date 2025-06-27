Resolute walkers take on Yorkshire Three Peaks for charity

A group of intrepid walkers put their best feet forward to raise awareness and funds for My Mito Mission (MMM).

MMM is an Elland-based charity set up to help people with, and to raise funds for a cure for, Mitochondrial Disease, and a group of 20 sponsored walkers scaled the Yorkshire Three Peaks to support this important cause.

The Yorkshire Three Peaks is a well-recognised route for charity groups and, on this occasion, the team was led by guides from Overlimits.

There were two MMM groups, one of which completed the 24-mile route and three peaks of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough, while a smaller group walked 10 miles, scaling Ingleborough.

The intrepid walkers overcame wet conditions to complete their challenge.

The weather conditions were miserable early in the morning but improved towards the middle of the afternoon.

The Mito Mission staff do not know the full amount raised yet but proceeds will go towards vital counselling services and their annual meet-up for patients and families.

More importantly, it is hoped the challenge will raise further awareness of the plight of people living with Mitochondrial Disease, which is a life-limiting condition that currently has no treatments and no cure.

The Mito Charity also promotes and funds Mitochondrial research, which has the potential to unlock treatments and cures for many other diseases such as Motor Neurone Disease, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

For more information and to donate to My Mito Mission, visit www.mymitomission.uk.