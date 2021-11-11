Retro Gallery: 10 Halifax sport pictures from 10 years ago

Junior and senior rugby league action, golf and hockey also appear in our journey back a decade.
How many of these pictures do you remember?
1. Big Match
FC Halifax Town's FA Cup first round tie against Charlton Athletic attracted a crowd of 4,621.
Photo: Charles Round
2. Memorable Day
A team from Woodhouse Primary School at FC Halifax Town's FA Cup tie.
Photo: Charles Round
3. League Duties
After their FA Cup defeat, FC Halifax Town were straight back to league duty with their game against Solihull Moors.
Photo: Charles Round
4. Tee Time
Halifax-Huddersfield Winter Alliance golf
Photo: Charles Round