The crowd at FC Halifax Town's FA Cup first round tie against Charlton Athletic.

Retro Gallery: 10 Halifax sport pictures from 10 years ago

FC Halifax Town's clash with Charlton Athletic in the first round of the FA Cup features in our nostalgic look back at sport pictures from November 2011.

By Mark Berry
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 2:21 pm

Junior and senior rugby league action, golf and hockey also appear in our journey back a decade.

How many of these pictures do you remember?

1. Big Match

FC Halifax Town's FA Cup first round tie against Charlton Athletic attracted a crowd of 4,621.

Photo: Charles Round

2. Memorable Day

A team from Woodhouse Primary School at FC Halifax Town's FA Cup tie.

Photo: Charles Round

3. League Duties

After their FA Cup defeat, FC Halifax Town were straight back to league duty with their game against Solihull Moors.

Photo: Charles Round

4. Tee Time

Halifax-Huddersfield Winter Alliance golf

Photo: Charles Round

