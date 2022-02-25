The Wasps team competing in the Monday Night Netball League at North Bridge Leisure Centre, Halifax.

Retro Gallery: 10 Halifax sport pictures from 10 years ago

Halifax Hockey Club, netball teams at North Bridge Leisure Centre and a gymnasts competing at Brooksbank School were among those featured in the Halifax Courier sport pages a decade ago.

By Mark Berry
Friday, 25th February 2022, 12:26 pm
Updated Friday, 25th February 2022, 12:26 pm

How many of these pictures from February 2012 do you remember?

1. At the Net

Action from the Monday Night Netball League match between Blue Mavericks and Heath Ladies at North Bridge Leisure Centre, Halifax.

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

2. Rockets

The Rockets team competing in the Monday Night Netball League at North Bridge Leisure Centre, Halifax.

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

3. Control

Rockets take on Queens in the Monday Night Netball League at North Bridge Leisure Centre, Halifax.

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

4. Balance

Gymnasts perform at a gymnastics competition at Brooksbank School, Halifax

Photo: Pam Stanforth

