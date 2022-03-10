Action from Halifax RUFC's clash with Leeds Medics and Dentists also appears in our nostalgic look back at sport from early March 2012.
How many do you remember?
1. Hockey Stars
Ryburn Valley High School hosted hockey coaching sessions overseen by Great Britain's Olympics stars. Girls from Rishworth and North Halifax Grammar teams took part in the special event.
Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
2. Olympics Medalist
Bronze medalist at the London 2012 Olympics, Laura Bartlett, is pictured with girls from Rishworth and North Halifax Grammar teams in a special hockey coaching session.
Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
3. Charge
Action from Halifax RUFC's clash with Leeds Medics and Dentists.
Photo: Charles Round
4. Held Up
Action from Halifax RUFC's clash with Leeds Medics and Dentists.
Photo: Charles Round