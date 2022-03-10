Ryburn Valley High School hosted hockey coaching sessions overseen by Great Britain's Olympics stars. Bronze medalist at the London 2012 Olympics, Laura Bartlett, is pictured with girls from Rishworth and North Halifax Grammar teams.

Retro Gallery: 10 Halifax sport pictures from 10 years ago

School coaching sessions from Team GB Olympics hockey players, boxing workshops hosted by stars of the ring and a narrow defeat for FC Halifax Town were in the Halifax Courier sports pages a decade ago.

By Mark Berry
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 1:58 pm

Action from Halifax RUFC's clash with Leeds Medics and Dentists also appears in our nostalgic look back at sport from early March 2012.

How many do you remember?

1. Hockey Stars

Ryburn Valley High School hosted hockey coaching sessions overseen by Great Britain's Olympics stars. Girls from Rishworth and North Halifax Grammar teams took part in the special event.

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

2. Olympics Medalist

Bronze medalist at the London 2012 Olympics, Laura Bartlett, is pictured with girls from Rishworth and North Halifax Grammar teams in a special hockey coaching session.

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

3. Charge

Action from Halifax RUFC's clash with Leeds Medics and Dentists.

Photo: Charles Round

4. Held Up

Action from Halifax RUFC's clash with Leeds Medics and Dentists.

Photo: Charles Round

