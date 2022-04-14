Halifax Harriers organised a 100 days to Olympics countdown event, inviting youngsters to sample athletics at Spring Hall, Halifax.

Retro Gallery: 10 Halifax sport pictures from 10 years ago

Two games featuring Halifax RLFC, junior rugby league finals, golf and an athletics event to mark 100 days to the London 2012 Olympics all feature in our nostalgic picture gallery.

By Mark Berry
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 1:29 pm
Updated Thursday, 14th April 2022, 1:30 pm

Amateur football action and success for North Halifax Grammar School also star in our look back to April 2012.

How many do you remember?

1. Joy

Action from Halifax RLFC's clash with South Wales Scorpions

Photo: Charles Round

2. On the Break

Action from Halifax RLFC's clash with South Wales Scorpions

Photo: Charles Round

3. Stars of the Future

The Halifax ARL junior finals at Brighouse Sports Club. Pictured are Greetland U12s taking on their rivals from Brighouse Rangers.

Photo: Charles Round

4. Attack

The Halifax ARL junior finals at Brighouse Sports Club. Pictured are Greetland U12s taking on their rivals from Brighouse Rangers.

Photo: Charles Round

