FC Halifax Town fans enjoy the game against Droylsden at The Shay.

Retro Gallery: 10 Halifax sport pictures from 10 years ago

FC Halifax Town fans, half-marathon runners and action from Halifax Vandals are among the pictures featured in our look back to sport pictures published in the Halifax Courier a decade ago.

By Mark Berry
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 4:02 pm

An Old Earth gymnastics team and under-12s football teams also appear in our nostalgic trip back to April 2012.

1. On the Wing

FC Halifax Town take on Droylsden at The Shay.

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

2. Town Action

FC Halifax Town take on Droylsden at The Shay.

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

3. Gym Stars

The Old Earth Gymnastics mixed team were runners-up at the large schools section of a Calderdale gymnastics competition held at North Bridge Leisure Centre, Halifax.

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

4. Rivals

Greetland Goldstar U12s go head to head with Halifax Irish U12s.

Photo: Jim Fitton

