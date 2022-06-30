FC Halifax Town players take part in their first training session of pre-season.

Retro Gallery: 10 Halifax sport pictures from 9 years ago

FC Halifax Town's first training session of the summer and cricket action from the Rod Warhurst Cup final are featured in our look back to sport from 2013.

By Mark Berry
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 8:31 am
Updated Thursday, 30th June 2022, 8:33 am

A bowls final from Akroydon Victoria also makes an appearance in our nostalgic trip back to sport from nine years ago.

How many do you remember?

1. Training

FC Halifax Town players take part in their first training session of pre-season.

Photo: Jim Fitton

2. Working Hard

FC Halifax Town players take part in their first training session of pre-season.

Photo: Jim Fitton

3. Final Day

Augustinians took on Lightcliffe in the Rod Warhurst Cup final at Old Crossleyans CC.

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

4. Eyes on the Ball

Augustinians took on Lightcliffe in the Rod Warhurst Cup final at Old Crossleyans CC.

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

