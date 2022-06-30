Retro Gallery: 10 Halifax sport pictures from 9 years ago

A bowls final from Akroydon Victoria also makes an appearance in our nostalgic trip back to sport from nine years ago.
How many do you remember?
1. Training
FC Halifax Town players take part in their first training session of pre-season.
Photo: Jim Fitton
2. Working Hard
FC Halifax Town players take part in their first training session of pre-season.
Photo: Jim Fitton
3. Final Day
Augustinians took on Lightcliffe in the Rod Warhurst Cup final at Old Crossleyans CC.
Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
4. Eyes on the Ball
Augustinians took on Lightcliffe in the Rod Warhurst Cup final at Old Crossleyans CC.
Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald