Retro Gallery: 10 Halifax sport pictures from nine years ago

Halifax Irish taking on Drighlington also appears in our nostalgic look at sport pictures that featured in the Halifax Courier nine years ago.
1. Learning
Rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield took time out to teach skills to students at Trinity Acadamy and St Catherines High, Holmfield.
Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
2. Big Match
FC Halifax Town entertained Guiseley in the play-off semi-finals first leg at The Shay. The sides drew 1-1 before Town won 2-0 in the second leg.
Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
3. Town Fans
A crowd of 2,367 fans were at The Shay for FC Halifax Town's play-off semi-final first leg against Guiseley.
Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
4. Honours Even
A header from Danny Ellis cancelled out Dan Gardner’s opener as FC Halifax Town drew 1-1 with Guiseley.
Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald