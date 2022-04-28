Rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield took time out to teach skills to students at Trinity Acadamy and St Catherines High, Holmfield.

Retro Gallery: 10 Halifax sport pictures from nine years ago

Rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield, a promising young snowboarder called Katie Ormerod and the small matter of FC Halifax Town's play-off semi-final all feature in our look back to April 2013.

By Mark Berry
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 2:01 pm
Updated Thursday, 28th April 2022, 2:03 pm

Halifax Irish taking on Drighlington also appears in our nostalgic look at sport pictures that featured in the Halifax Courier nine years ago.

1. Learning

Rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield took time out to teach skills to students at Trinity Acadamy and St Catherines High, Holmfield.

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales

2. Big Match

FC Halifax Town entertained Guiseley in the play-off semi-finals first leg at The Shay. The sides drew 1-1 before Town won 2-0 in the second leg.

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales

3. Town Fans

A crowd of 2,367 fans were at The Shay for FC Halifax Town's play-off semi-final first leg against Guiseley.

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales

4. Honours Even

A header from Danny Ellis cancelled out Dan Gardner’s opener as FC Halifax Town drew 1-1 with Guiseley.

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Kevin SinfieldHalifaxFC Halifax Town
Next Page
Page 1 of 3