Halifax RLFC's reserve side notched a convincing 40-8 pre-season win over South Wales Scorpions U20s at Siddal.

Retro Gallery: Halifax tame Scorpions in nostalgic sport pictures from six years ago

Halifax RLFC's Reserves took on South Wales Scorpions U20s at Siddal six years ago and they feature in this week's nostalgic picture gallery.

By Mark Berry
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 9:09 am
Updated Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 9:25 am

Halifax Hockey Club's women faced a Leeds University side and there was amateur football action featuring Fountain Head and Ryburn Valley.

How many do you remember?

1. Contact

Ross Divorty in action for Halifax RLFC's reserve side during the 40-8 pre-season win over South Wales Scorpions U20s at Siddal.

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales

2. Touchdown

Aiden Hema Ross scores for Halifax RLFC's reserve side during the 40-8 pre-season win over South Wales Scorpions U20s at Siddal.

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales

3. Attack

Will Calcott drive forward for Halifax RLFC's reserve side during the 40-8 pre-season win over South Wales Scorpions U20s at Siddal.

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales

4. Challenge

Sarah Woodhead challenges for the ball during the match between Halifax women's thirds and Leeds University.

Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Halifax
Next Page
Page 1 of 3