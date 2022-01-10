Road to Beijing Winter Olympics: Snowboard star Ormerod claims fourth at Mammoth Mountain
Brighouse snowboard star Katie Ormerod registered her best performance of the season with fourth place in the World Cup snowboard slopestyle at Mammoth Mountain, United States.
Monday, 10th January 2022, 12:36 pm
Olympic champion Jamie Anderson sealed victory with a score of 86.32, which put her ahead of Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, in second with a best run of 82.50.
Current World Cup leader Kokomo Murase was third with 77.94 and Ormerod, 24, took fourth with a score of 72.32.
The result is an encouraging one for Ormerod who has her sights set on success at the Beijing Winter Olympics, which get under way next month.