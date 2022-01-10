Katie Ormerod in action at Mammoth Mountain. Picture: Sean M Haffey/Getty Images

Olympic champion Jamie Anderson sealed victory with a score of 86.32, which put her ahead of Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, in second with a best run of 82.50.

Current World Cup leader Kokomo Murase was third with 77.94 and Ormerod, 24, took fourth with a score of 72.32.