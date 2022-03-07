Rugby round-up: Heath win but defeats for Old Rishworthians, Old Brodleians and Old Crossleyans

Moortown v Heath

Heath resumed their season, following two postponed games, as they travelled to Leeds based Moortown looking to extend their unbeaten run of nine games.

Missing from the starting line-up were Seif Boussaada and Matt Hallett but Ben Stringer returned from injury to slot into the second row and Eddie Cartwright started at full back. On the bench sat three veterans of the club Si Brown, Alex McFadden and Ian Downsborough.

In blustery conditions Heath began the game playing into the wind and Moortown looked confident with ball in hand, but the first real clash saw Ben Stringer smash into a home player and the ball came loose. Strong runs from Tom Owen and Will McLaughlin saw Heath make good yardage and with clever back up from Dom Walsh and Joe Morrison, Stringer was on hand to charge over the line for a try and Heath led 5-0 with 4 minutes on the clock for the perfect start.

Heath were in the mood for further tries. Moortown could not compete and a slick pass from Jason Merrie to Elliott Spiers saw the wingman score in the corner, 10-0 with seven minutes played. Moortown re-grouped and went in search of a score and when Will McLaughlin was sent to the bin it looked like they would open their account but Heath were determined not to concede anything and cleared their lines.

Back to full strength the visitors went in search of adding to their tally and following some exquisite rugby Matt Beasty was on hand to score a third try and a score of 15-0 after 27 minutes played was fully justified. Moortown did respond but the visitors were in no mood to concede, putting in some sterling defensive work as the home team becoming frustrated and back chatting did not help their cause.

From yet another steal, Joe Morrison and Eddie Cartwright linked to run half the length of the field before releasing Elliott Spiers - the wingman scored in the corner for the bonus point try with 35 minutes played, 20-0. Heath were again in no mood to let their hosts score and as half time approached Moortown had players sent to the bin and it came as no surprise to see Jack Pilcher score a fifth try, this time converted by Alex Bull and a half time score of 27-0.

The hosts began the second half with thirteen players but showed character by scoring a converted try on 48 minutes to reduce the arrears, 27-7. However, they continued with a lack of discipline and had yet another player sent to the bin. Alex McFadden came on for Jack Pilcher on 55 minutes and when Joe Morrison was injured on the hour mark Si Brown entered the arena.

The game was a real battle but once again Moortown's discipline let them down and they were reduced to 13 players with ten minutes left to play. Undeterred, they continued to press for a score and were rewarded in the final play of the game with an unconverted try and a final score of 27-12.

Heath fully justified their win with some fast flowing rugby and solid defence in a workmanlike performance. They secured maximum points to maintain third spot in the league and next week they entertain Driffield, who sit in pole position, in what is going to be another game not to be missed.

Heath seconds lost 15-38 at home to Keighley.

Old Brods lost 40-12 at home to Driffield.

On a cool dry day, Brodleians kicked off down the slope and into the stiff breeze running straight up the park.

In the early exchanges Driffield started to grind their way forward and much of the play took place in the Brods half.

The Woodhead boys defended well and drove back the visitors assaults until they gave away a penalty, allowing Brods to clear the lines.

The kick into the wind was excellent, and Driffield found themselves back at their own 22. Defence had been turned into attack, and Brods won the lineout to set up an excellent driving maul that took them nearly 20 metres to the Driffield line and as the visitors collapsed the advancing maul the referee had no hesitation in awarding a penalty try on the 12-minute mark, plus a yellow card for Driff skipper Mewburn

With a man down, Driffield had their work cut out and applied themselves to the task, defending well against further Brodleian attacks .

A penalty was awarded and Driff scrum half Robinson took it quickly to set off. It looked like he had caught the defence napping but the cover tackle came in and the attack was snuffed out.

Driff successfully kept play in the Brodleians half and, with Mewburn back on, mounted their own attack .After sustained pressure Cullen found a crack in the defence and just made it through to the line to touch down near the sticks, giving Watts an easy conversion to level the scores.

Brods took the ball from the restart and made steady progress down the park, meeting strong defence from Driffield. Eventually they were awarded a lineout and, like the previous occasion, set up the rolling maul that is a powerful weapon in their armoury. This time they made it through to the line and scored just before the half-hour, but too wide out for the conversion.

From the restart Driff took the game to the Hipperholme boys. With some strong running, the ball was worked to the left and Mewburn broke the line but was held up by the Brods defenders. From the drop-out, the ball was worked to Dinsdale who was again stopped just short. The ball was recycled quickly and popped to Johnson on the charge and his size and power took him through the remaining defence to score and with the conversion the defenders held a two-point lead.

Just before half time and the game very much in the balance Driff scored a crucial try with Robinson breaking from just inside his 22,he weaved through several attempted tackles. He had support on his shoulder and shipped the ball to Sowersby, followed by a quick pass to Soanes who raced in for the try under the sticks, converted by Watts.

With the half-time whistle imminent, Brodleians attacked the left side of the pitch and made it deep into Driffield territory. But the visitor’s defence, which was outstanding all day, repelled the series of attacks and the whistle blew with Driffield 21 – 12 up and the slope in their favour for the second half.

Old Rishworthians lost 38-10 at home to a a slick Pontefract side who look nailed on for promotion.

Despite the scoreline the home side were competitive throughout, but the visitors were clinical in their finishing, aided by some sloppy tackling.

Rishworthians had opened the game strongly, centre Corey White going close in the second minute.

Scrum half Arthur Wilkinson made a good break, well supported by flanker Greg Withers, with the move earning a penalty, which Josh Kelly slotted over for a three point lead.

That was the last score from the home side in the first half, with Pontefract running in four tries for a bonus point and leading 26-3 at half-time.

On their first venture into the Rishworthians half some slick passing, aided by missed tackles brought a converted try and then a speculative long pass, while the referee was allowing advantage, added a second unconverted try in the corner.

Good interpassing among the Rishworthian forwards, with veteran prop Paddy Kerr prominent, almost brought a try, but fullback Joe Billing was bundled into touch right on the corner flag.

More slick passing by the Pontefract backs brought a third converted try, with the cleverest of offloads fooling the home defence.

More missed tackles then brought a fourth try, with the conversion going in off the upright to end the half.

Rishworthians opened the second period well, immediately putting the visitors under pressure, with outstanding flanker Ethan Pollard prominent.

While they had struggled in the scrums against the much heavier and more experienced Pontefract pack, they got the ball out quickly and it went along the line for left wing Oliver Marshall to score wide out. Kelly added a fine conversion.

Young replacement prop Matty Tooby acquitted himself well in a pack which struggled in the scrums, especially after skipper Callum Heseltine went off injured.

They were unable to hold off a scrum pushover, which succeeded on the second attempt for an unconverted try.

That should have been it, but in the final minutes they gifted Pontefract a try. Trying to pass their way out of trouble on their own line, the ball was intercepted for a simple touchdown. The conversion meant a deserved, but somewhat flattering scoreline for the visitors.

Old Crossleyans lost 23-25 at home to Bridlington.

Crocs returned to Broomfield chasing their seventh consecutive league win to keep their title hopes alive.

Their opposition were chasing their sixth consecutive win to help secure a top four promotion spot.

With both teams desperate for a win the game was set up to be a close fought contest and it certainly didn’t disappoint.

The level of intensity and physicality showed by both sets of players was at a high standard befitting the quality of both teams.

The first half went the Crocs way, with early momentum leading to good territory which in turn led to the first try following a catch and drive off a lineout which was illegally collapsed by the Bridlington pack earning the Crocs a penalty try.

Both teams struggled to keep their discipline at the breakdown and an interchange of penalties ensued taking the score to 10-6.

The Crocs’ 2nd try then came following a trade mark blistering run from Josh Hunt who out paced the cover defenders before putting a pass into midfield for the supporting Crocs scrum half Joe Stott to dart over under the posts. Joe Gallagher converted, stretching the Crocs lead to 17-6.

Bridlington soon responded with a try from their powerful pack taking the score to 17-13 at half-time.

Bridlington started the second half in ruthless fashion, using their powerful scrum to maximum effect.

Their second try soon came when winger Thomas Stanyon was released into space to crash over in the corner.

The outstanding Cameron Brannan and Tom Metcalf helped suppress the Bridlington forward drives and with strong carries from Ruben Pollard and Billy Hammond the game was becoming evenly balanced and tense for all involved.

Bridlington discipline was poor though and following an unprovoked punch to the Crocs scrum half Joe Stott, the Bridlington no 6 Harry Cowell earned himself a mindless, indisputable red card and an early bath.

Following this the Crocs’ regained and stretched the lead to 22-18 following penalty kicks converted by Joe Gallagher.

Bridlington, now a man down, started to show good character and built pressure once again from their strong set piece scrum. It was their powerful scrum that then proved to be the difference when the pack drove over to score with seconds remaining on the clock.

This try secured the late win for the visitors.