Rugby round-up: Old Brods make it back-to-back wins but Rishies fall to defeat

Brid v Rishies. Photo: Peter Morgan

Brods dominated most of the game to earn the victory however as can be seen from the score line opportunities to put points on the board were limited and defences held firm whilst ball handling was difficult.

The game kicked off with snow falling on a saturated pitch with the home side taking the early initiative in Brods territory however the visitors soaked up the early pressure before driving strongly back into the Malton half from a lineout.

Malt maintained the pressure in the early exchanges, however defence was resolute with Callum Bacon featuring and some good tackling kept the home side at bay and when they did eventually cross the line the ball was held up.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pressure in Brods 22 continued and it eventually told with some strong running from centre field, tackles were broken as Malton crossed the line to register the opening try and a kickable conversion was missed.

Brods responded with Danny Chappell distributing and kicking well to put the Hipperholme boys in good position deep inside Malton territory. From a lineout on the Malton 22 Brods took the ball cleanly and drove at pace towards the Malton line. The Brods forward pack scattered the defenders and Rob Jennings finished with a final push to cross the line. Another kickable conversion was missed and the scores were level 5-5

The Hipperholme boys now started to dominate the forward exchanges both at lineout and in the scrum and the pressure in Malton territory was rewarded with a penalty which Town converted to give the visitors a 5-8 lead. The Woodhead boys were now rising to their task Keeping the ball tight in close exchanges and monopolising possession whilst being enthusiastic in defence often forcing the home side into errors.

The second half continued in similar fashion with Brods being the dominant side. Forwards and backs worked hard in difficult conditions to retain control of the game not allowing their hosts time on the ball.

Offensively Town and Bacon combined well to threaten however the greasy ball was so difficult to control handling errors were inevitable. Brods strangle hold on the game was played out close to the Malton line and as the clock was ticking down the sun came out as Malton pounced on a loose ball to hack downfield.

Brods defence scrambled back to save what could have been a match winning score. From the resulting scrum the Hipperholme boys resolutely defended their line to turn the ball over and clear it beyond their 22.

Brods domination at scrum and line earned them pressure relieving penalties and the game concluded once more with them deep inside the Malton half and in possession of the ball.

An entertaining game despite the appalling conditions and a very satisfactory result from a well-disciplined team performance

Old Rishworthians were narrowly beaten 16-13 by Bridlington in a game played in snowy conditions which became worse in the second half. Both sides scored only one try each.

The weather changed from rain to sleet and then snow. The referee decided to move the game from the Bridlington first team pitch to an adjacent one where lines were difficult to identify as the game wore on.

Rishworthians showed six changes with one positional from the team which drew 22-22 with Leodiensians last week. Joe Billing returned at full back with Corey White replacing Andrew Esmond in the centre. Harry Whitfield was back after injury at loose head prop, with Jack Smart moving to tight head. Greg Withers returned to the back row.

Early presssure came from the visitors and after three minutes, Josh Kelly kicked a penalty for a high tackle. It was clear the weather conditions would play a major part and both sides found handling difficult. Throwing into the lineout was not easy, Rishworthians scrummaging was a success and on one occasion pushed the Bridlington pack 10 metres.

After 20 minutes Simon Wragg kicked a penalty for offside to level. Both kickers then traded penalty kicks, although after a collapsed scrum Wragg kicked a third to make it 9-6 at half-time.

With the snow much heavier and the lines almost invisible, the second half became a lottery with the ball becoming heavier and Kelly kicking for the corners. After a Bridlington defensive error as a result of pressure by Ethan Pollard, a scrum near the home line saw Whitfield dive over for a try, well converted by Kelly.

The visitors were growing in confidence as the half continued but a dropped ball near their 22 saw Wragg score a try under the posts which he converted.

The remainder of the game was played in the Bridlington half and it just needed a stroke of luck to provide Rishworthians with the winning score.

A penalty for not rolling away on the 10-metre line by the Bridlington hooker gave Rishworthians the chance to kick for the corner and drive over. However the decision was taken to kick for goal, but the kick was missed. Considering the weather conditions, both teams played well and the visitors scrummaging was of the highest order, with Whitfield, Toby Muscat-Baron, Smart and replacement Paddy Kerr causing problems for the Fijian front row. The snow continued, but just before full time, the sun came out.

Congratulations must go to both sets of players and the referee for carrying on in difficult conditions, and the spectators who had to withstand the snow.