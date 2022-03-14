Rugby round-up: Rishies seal away victory but Heath and Crocs fail to win

Heath RUFC 8 - Driffield RUFC 18

Rishworthians returned to winning ways with a 29-7 point away victory after recovering from an early Huddersfield YMCA try.

That try came from the home side’s best player, centre Sam Fletcher, aided by some sloppy Rishworthian tackling. The conversion gave them a seven-point lead against the run of play after early pressure from the visitors and a Josh Kelly penalty which bounced out off the upright.

They were not behind for long. In a carbon copy of Fletcher’s break, centre Doug Heseltine almost got to the line, but he was able to pass to supporting wing Oliver Marshall, who cruised over. Kelly converted.

YM tried to make progress, but Rishworthians’ tackling became intense, particularly from lock James McHugh and, having regained possession, they began to dominate play.

Kelly put them ahead with a penalty and a fine kick from scrum half Arthur Wilkinson took them deep into the home 22.

They started moving the ball well and Doug Heseltine went over only to be called back for a forward pass.

A series of errors allowed the home side to put on pressure until a long kick sent them back and they struggled to deal with the high bouncing ball. Marshall was quickly up to tackle and a reckless pass was pounced upon by supporting flanker Ethan Pollard, who dribbled through to touch down. Kelly converted to end the half.

Even though the second half started with replacement prop Jack Smart getting a yellow card, the visitors dominated play.

Doug Heseltine went close as did wing Isaac Riley as Rishworthians pressurised the home line. They gained a penalty, which was quickly taken by skipper Callum Heseltine, who forced his way over. Kelly added the conversion.

A great break by Rishworthians outstanding player, flanker Greg Withers, set up another attack as he linked with Riley and Wilkinson. The ball then went back across the field and only a wayward pass spoiled a certain try.

The visitors seemed to lose their rhythm and started giving away penalties, but the home side was unable to capitalise and the game ended with a classic and well executed bonus point try.

The ball came out from a scrum and went wide, with fullback Joe Billing coming into the line before Marshall was able to score in the corner in classic textbook style.

Kelly was unable to convert, but it was good confidence boosting win for Rishworthians.

The development team had a convincing win at Copley over YM’s second string.

Two late tries condemned Heath to defeat as they lost a titanic battle 18-8 at home to Driffield.

With Eddie Cartwright unavailable coach Harry moved Elliott Spiers to full back and gave a starting berth to club stalwart Si Brown on the wing.

The bench saw Alex McFadden, Seif Boussaada and Olly Scrimshhaw as Heath entertained top of the table Driffield in the game of the day in the North 1 East schedule.

Driffield arrived at North Dean looking to complete the double after defeating Heath at Kellythorpe back in November which also was the last time Heath tasted defeat.

A large crowd had gathered for the encounter and from the first whistle it was obvious it was going to be a tense battle.

Heath began the game, playing towards the Stainland Road end, with a deep kick from Alex Bull putting pressure on the visitors defence from the off.

Early exchanges saw both sides making mistakes with Heath having problems winning line outs but they were in control of scrums and Driffield were forced to make a change after 15 minutes replacing hooker Warren-Lambert to address the problem.

Alex Bull was carded for an infringement but from the resulting penalty James Watts missed an easy chance for the visitors to take an early lead.

Driffield began to ramp up the pressure but a super clearance from Dom Walsh relieved the any danger.

Driffield came back strongly and from yet another penalty Watts missed the target much to the relief of the home crowd.

This seemed to inspire the home side and Jack Pilcher went on a storming run before being hauled down by a struggling defence.

Heath were awarded a penalty and opted for a quick tap from Walsh who released Jason Merrie and Joe Morrison before the centre was bundled into touch and the visitors cleared their lines.

Next up Elliott Spiers and Callum Harriett-Brown linked well to set up another purge into the visitors defence as Bull returned on 25 minutes.

Driffield had re-grouped and began to expose the home defence and it came as no surprise to see them breach the lines to go over for an unconverted try and a lead of 5-0 with 30 minutes played.

Seif Boussaada and Alex McFadden came on for Jack Pilcher and Will McLaughlin as Heath tried to re-group but with half time approaching Driffield were awarded yet another penalty but yet another miss meant Heath were let off and were fortunate to be only five points in arrears as the referee blew.

Heath coach Harrison had stern words for his charges but the second half began with Driffield on the attack.

Heath maintained a solid defence and when Jason Merrie and Jonny Cole made inroads into the visitors defence Heath began to look in control.

Driffield had a player carded following an illegal tackle on Harriott-Brown and now it was Heath's chance to take advantage.

However, Driffield had a chance to increase their lead with a penalty attempt fortunately once again missed by Watts.

Dom Walsh found touch close to the Driffield try-line and when Matt Beasty collected the line out Heath drove forwards.

Boussaada looked to have scored a try but this was disallowed as the referee blew to stop the game following a nasty blood injury to Driffield's Joe Robinson who had to leave the field.

However, from the re-start Heath continued to press and Ben Stringer scored to level the scores with 55 minutes played.

From the re-start Driffield were awarded a penalty and this time Watts was on target for Driffield to restore their lead 8-5.

The game was a tight battle played in an intense atmosphere as both sides looked for openings.

Tom Owen, Elliott Spiers and Callum Harriett-Brown linked well to push for a score but Driffield were a solid unit in defence and Heath found them difficult to break down.

Olly Scrimshaw replaced Si Brown after 65 minutes as Heath continued to try to prise a hole in the visitors defence with Boussaada, Walsh and Morrison linking up but with Heath looking dangerous Driffield intercepted a pass and set off from the half way line on a charge to the line.

Fortunately, Jason Merrie chased hard to make a crucial tackle as Driffield looked certain to score as the game ebbed and flowed.

With 10 minutes remaining Pilcher and McLaughlin replaced Matt Beasty and Chris Moore and they had an immediate effect as Heath pressurised the visitors line.

Heath looked to have scored a try but the referee judged the ball to be held up much to the disappointment of the crowd.

Patience was needed and it looked as if this had paid off when Heath were awarded a penalty following a high tackle on Tom Owen.

Alex Bull took his time to convert and the scores were level,8-8 with 5 minutes remaining.

Heath were going for the jugular and when McLaughlin went on a superb jinking run Driffield were on the ropes. Then came the sucker punch - Driffield managed to keep possession of the ball to breach the home defence for the all important try,13 8, and then backed this up with another try from the re-start, 18-8 and the game was won with Heath left with nothing.

This was a superb advert for the game with both teams going at each other for the whole of the match. Heath once again allowed Driffield to score tries in the final minutes and the visitors just about deserved the win to maintain top spot.

The result sees Heath slip to fourth place and must re-group and prepare for next weeks vital home game against local rivals Cleckheaton who are third.

Old Crossleyans drew 15-15 at Ponterfract.

Both teams had plenty to play for with a chance of the top spot up for grabs.

The conditions were almost perfect and this coupled with a large crowd was a perfect setting for what was another great game.

The first half started with the Crocs securing an early kickable penalty which Joe Gallagher converting from 40 meters out, giving an early 0-3 lead.

It wasn’t long though before the power of the Pontefract pack began to cause problems for the visitors, restricting them of good ball and earning the home team several penalties.

Pontefract eventually hit back a try which appeared to involve a clear knock on, although it was Pontefract who played to the whistle and tear through the Crocs defence giving the Pontefract fly half Liam Kaye a clear run to the line. This took the score to 7-3.

Pontefract kept the momentum and dominated territory but frustratingly for them it was their indiscipline at the breakdown and poor lineout that prevented their attacking opportunities.

The Crocs looked threatening with ball in hand with menacing runs from Josh Hunt and Chris Vine, but it was Pontefract who took the next score following a series of quick rucks which caught the Crocs short of defenders on their narrow side, creating the extra man for the Pontefract winger to crash over in the corner. This stretched their lead to 12-3.

The second half started with the Crocs seizing the early momentum with their quick ruck ball effectively moving the large Pontefract pack around.

Pontefract struggled to clear the ruck at the breakdown on several occasions, something they struggled with all game, this led to a yellow card for the home side.

The Crocs were beginning to look more and more threatening with strong drives from Ruben Pollard, Nick Faulkner and Sam Ives.

Crocs were close to securing their next try following a strong drive for the line by Joe Buckle but was adjudged to be held up over the line.

The Crocs who appeared better suited to the wide pitch soon managed to break the Pontefract defence once again following a strong run from Billy Hammond from broken play, who managed to race over and score near the posts. This took the score to 12-10.

Pontefract again hit back following a powerful scrum that was ruled to have been collapsed, this was kicked taking the score to 15-10.

This didn’t deter the Crocs, who kept the momentum and following a spell of further indiscipline from Pontefract, it was the Crocs who managed to score through a powerful drive from Joe Buckle.

The conversion was uncharacteristically missed by marksman Joe Gallagher leaving the scores level 15-15.

Pontefract, seemingly let off the hook, quickly responded with a series of attacks but couldn’t break the Crocs resolute defence.