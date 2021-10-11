Rugby round-up: Rishworthians bow out of cup while Brods and Heath's second teams in action

Rugby union

With two thirds of their regular line-up missing they drafted in a number of youngsters with five making their debut.

It proved decisive in the first 30 minutes when they were outdone by their more experienced opponents who ran up a 19-point lead.

They were caught napping within a couple of minutes with a converted catch and drive try.

They hit back strongly, turning down a couple of penalty kicks to put pressure on the YM line, but were unable to break through.

Play came back upfield and a penalty brought another catch and drive try, closely followed by a third converted try after sloppy tackling through the centre.

Rishworthians then got their act together and solid defence kept the visitors out with only an extra penalty conceded to make it a 22–0 deficit at half-time.

Far from caving in, Rishworthians came back strongly and were the better team in the second period, with Toby Muscat-Baron in his first game of the season, replacement Greg Withers and former captain Fraser Swarbrooke leading the way in the forwards, and centre Corey White outstanding in the backs.

Muscat-Baron burst through to set up play in the YM 22. The ball was recycled and a dummy from Josh Kelly put Oli Marshall away, but he was stopped on the corner flag.

Rishworthians’ pick and go game was working well putting the visitors under constant pressure. Then from a scrum, Withers picked up and drove over for a fine try, converted by Kelly.

They kept up the pressure, but could not break through the YM defence.

In the final minutes, the visitors broke away to set up another catch drive try, which was converted to give YM a somewhat flattering 29–7 scoreline.

The teams are due to meet again at Copley in the league on November 20, with Rishworthians currently lying in seventh place and YM in eighth.

Brods' first-team were without a game at the weekend, but the second team travelled to Keighley with just 15 men for their third league fixture of the season, playing on the home side’s 4G pitch in good conditions.

Keighley 2XV with a few first team players in their ranks started the stronger and had registered two tries and a conversion in the first six minutes to lead 12-0.

The Brods came to life after the early blitz from Keighley and managed to get a foothold in the home side’s 22 but turned the ball over. However, from the ensuing ruck, second row James Heap charged down the clearance kick and ran on unopposed and grounded the ball successfully to get the first points of the day for the Brods, conversion was missed 12-5.

With confidence increasing and the forwards getting over the gain line the Brods lads moved the ball left and engineered an overlap. Back rower Tom Hanson cleverly offloaded in the tackle to James Heap who in turn fed supporting prop Sam “Boom Boom” Clare who then drew the last Keighley defender and passed inside to James Heap to score his second try of the day; all square after Zak Thomson’s conversion 12-12.

Straight from the restart Keighley moved upfield using their powerful pack with the help of a couple of penalties given away by the Brods. They scored a converted try straight from the back of a scrum, the number eight forcing his way over, 19-12.

Keighley scored again just before half time after the Brods coughed up the ball in their own half, 26-12.

The home side started on the front foot making several line breaks and a certain try was stopped by a last ditch tackle by young scrum half Adam Smith, however the referee deemed the “seatbelt tackle” illegal. Keighley were now embedded deep in the Brods 22, and after a series of penalties they barged their way over for another converted try, 33-12.

Brods were now down to 13 men when number 8 Ollie Anderson and full back Zak Thomson sustained injuries and could not continue. The Brods battled bravely and paid another visit to the home side’s 22 on the back of a couple of penalties awarded for offside. Brods kicked to touch, the ball was secured by flanker Elliot Hoyle and the pack executed a good driving maul and hooker Jackson Wood got the touchdown to take the score to 33-17.

The Brods were now aided by veteran forward Martin Smith who was spectating but agreed to come on and help out. Keighley stretched the tired Brods defence and scored a final converted try to finish the game, 40-17.

The Brods third team, the Beavers, entertained Ossett second team and continued their excellent form with a resounding victory by 49-0 in front of a large Woodhead crowd.

On Sunday the under 16s progressed to the second round of the Yorkshire Cup with a resounding victory over Selby, the 17s were held to an 18-18 draw with Hull Ionians and the newly formed ladies team played their first league game.

The fixture with Huddersfield YMCA was watched by another substantial crowd who were treated to an excellent display by the Brods ladies who went onto enjoy a convincing victory by 76-0.

Next Saturday the first xv will entertain Scarborough in a league fixture at Woodhead Park (ko 3pm).

Heath firsts were also without a game, but their seconds lost 31-17 at Yarbury RUFC.

Heath travelled to Leeds for the second week running after the morale boosting win at Roundhegians seven days earlier. With a strong squad named, the mood in the camp was positive. However, after a slow start by the visitors, Yarnbury were on top and deservedly scored the first two tries in quick succession for a 12-0 lead.

Undeterred, Heath began to use their strengths, the pack lead by the impressive Jack Pilcher, Mark Puttick and Gavin Rhodes were hitting hard in defence and carrying well. From a dominant catch and drive, the Heath forwards battered the try line with Carter Haigh and George Heron going close before Rhodes crashed over for an unconverted try.

With the introduction of Paddy Kerr and Emlyn James, and a reshuffle in the backs with Ben Gianotti entering the field at fullback, Heath were on top. In the backs, Gareth Hall and Jacob Storey were carrying well off Olly Scrimshaw but the final pass was lacking with a number of handling mistakes.

The visitors were dominant in the scrum, Jack Crabtree linked with Brook Ward down the blindside before the ball was recycled for Tobias Hinchliffe to dive in the corner. Heath looked to take the lead and when the scrum was rumbling over the line, the referee deemed the Heath front row to have stood up, to the bemusement of most onlookers.

After a couple more mistakes and penalties, Yarnbury’s dangerous centre cut through for a try under the posts, half time 19-10.

Heath needed to cut out the errors and keep the ball tight. Despite this ringing in their ears, Heath were under pressure immediately and from a scrum conceded an unconverted try in the corner. Hall and Jack Bruce both had to leave the field with injuries after thunderous hits in midfield, Junaid Malik and Brad Traviss entered the field.

Hinchliffe should have doubled his tally but he fumbled with the line beckoning. Rhodes upset the referee a few times in a matter of minutes, eventually sin binned for a high tackle, with Yarnbury scoring their final try and converting to open up a 21 point lead. Guest sub, Michael Reynolds, controlled the play well, with Jack Mollet and Gianotti making a couple of good breaks. With ten minutes remaining, Heath’s best player, Pilcher broke through 30 metres out, running over the full back and nearly destroying the posts for a great score, Reynolds converted.

Heath were banging on the door but it was too little too late.

This was another good runout against a strong Yarnbury team. With a bit more luck and less mistakes Heath feel that the wins will come. They'll stick together and go again next weekend against local rivals Old Rishworthians (at West Vale).

Halifax Vandals’ hopes of a run in the Yorkshire Vase were ended in the first round, as they fell 29-18 to Skipton.

Having overcome the Sandylands outfit at home in the league the previous week, the Vandals had fancied their chances of a repeat performance in the Vase.

However despite leading 18-12 entering the final stages of the match, it wasn’t to be as Skipton fought back to claim the victory.

Serious injuries to Danny Mitchell, Isaac Pollard and Joe Greenwood didn’t help Vandals’ cause as the visitors ultimately ran out of bodies. However the Vandals can have no complaints about the final outcome.

The Vandals had started off well, with the pack again leading the way. And they were rewarded with a try through Joe Bryson, converted by Jimmy Crowther.

Skipton responded well and with Mitchell, Pollard and Greenwood all having left the fray, they exploited some poor 1-on-1 defence to level matters.

A Crowther penalty, though, ensured the Vandals were 10-7 up at the break.

The momentum of the match continued to sway as a Skipton try was followed by a second Crowther penalty.

The Vandals, though, thought they had the crucial breakthrough when Joe Horne crossed following good hands.

However full credit to Skipton as they failed to lay down, and they moved 19-18 in front with a converted try. And with the Vandals down to 14 men after Jamie Richardson was yellow carded, they were able to pull away with a penalty and another converted try.

Captain Ben Simms led the way as Halifax Vandals 2nds overcame old foes Huddersfield YMCA 20-17.

Simms scored a hat-trick of tries as the Vandals secured a hard-fought win, although they needed a great defensive display from everyone to clinch the result.

YM had gone 5-0 up after a quick attack, however Vandals hit back as Simms scooped up a loose ball from a poor clearance kick and raced 40m for a try. Ryan Arnold converted.

Simms’ second came following a sustained spell of forward pressure - with Arnold finding his skipper to score in the corner.

YM responded with a try following a break at the ruck, only for Simms to complete his treble as Arnold chipped over for the fly-half to catch the ball and score.

The visitors, though, levelled when the Vandals kicked on on their own line and YM pounced for a converted try.