Rugby round-up: Wins for Brods, Heath, Rishies and Old Crossleyans

Watched by a good crowd in excellent conditions the Hipperholme boys dominated the game from start to finish and showed more signs of the quality in the squad as they rose to second in the table on the back of this high scoring game which improved their points difference.

Brods took an early grip on the game when Cameron Wroot ran an excellent line onto a well-timed pass from Christian Georgiou to split the Boro defence just inside the visitors half. The strong running back row forward fended off a couple of attempted tacklers on his charge to the line to touch down leaving Phil Town with a simple conversion 7-0 to set the tone for the performance.

The Brods forwards set a solid platform for their halfbacks with some strong scrummaging and the Brods backs enjoyed more than their fair share of possession as they set about their business.

Twenty minutes into the game Brods opted for a kick to the corner from a penalty and following a strong drive to the line Benny Pritchett took his chance and dived over from short range to score the second try of the game.

Town converted from the touchline to extend the lead 14-0.

After a period of Scarborough pressure Brods broke out from their 22 with a long kick out of defence which was well chased by Jason Dodd.

The Woodhead boys converted their territorial advantage with an opportunist try by Christian Georgiou.

The fly half had been controlling play well and when he saw space behind the defensive line he chased his own his deft chip beyond the flat footed defence to touchdown under the posts. Town again converted and the score extended to 21-0.

Scarborough showed spirit from the restart and enjoyed a good period of possession in the Brods 22.

They stretched the defending home team and in desperation Brods conceded several penalties. Scarborough opted to kick at goal with seconds remaining to half time taking the points for a half time score of 21-3.

After the break Scarborough appeared to be reenergised and immediately took play to the home side with a strong drive up centre field.

The ball was moved wide however went to ground, possession was retained and Scarborough finally got some reward for their efforts when some good handling to the left resulted in a well taken try, converted to reduce the deficit 21-10.

Brods responded well with a strong run from Jason Dodd With the Hipperholme boys in a good position there was a bizarre break in play whilst a stray dog invaded the pitch and several minutes were wasted whilst the owner struggled to get it under control.

On resumption of play Brods continued to press and an excellent distribution by Ben Hoyle put Elliot Craven through a gap and the young hooker finished in fine style.

Town again converted to extend the score line 28-10.

Brods now set about their task with relish producing some excellent flowing rugby.

Michael Briggs as ever strong in his midfield running created more problems for the Scarborough defence and Ben Hoyle once more produced the vital pass to put Rob Jennings clear and the burly No 8 shrugged off several attempted tackles to score near the posts.

Town maintained his 100 per cent conversion record to extend the lead 35-10.

With the try scoring bonus point secured Brods set about improving their points difference. Brods forward domination reaped rewards with excellent ball for the halfback pairing and Christian Georgiou one more took advantage when he took his opportunity to cut though the defence from close range to score his second try, converted by Town for 42-10.

Adam Sutcliffe was a constant threat in broken and came close to scoring after superb running from fullback and was unlucky not to score when he was finally caught a metre from the line.

With total dominance Brods next chance came from a lineout and with a good take in the middle of the line Rob Jennings took control and drove over the line from short range. Town final missed a conversion from the touchline 47-10.

The champagne moment of the game came following strong running from Alex Dawson in centre field. Jimmy Hodkinson, as always in support, provided the link to young Peter Ashton and the burly prop had to sprint 30 metres to the line to score his first try for the first team to the delight of his fellow players and supporters. With yet another conversion by Town from the touchline the final score had been extended to 54-10.

An excellent all round performance in which the Hipperholme boys enjoyed control both on and off the ball. The team is looking well organised and with competition for places increasing with returnees from injury becoming available Brods look forward to their next challenge.

A workmanlike performance secured a 13-6 win for Heath at Morpeth as they moved up to joint-second.

Matt Hallett was a late withdrawal due to injury so in came Luke Saltonstall on the bench with Callum Harriett-Brown starting on the wing. There was a strong contingent of Heath supporters at the game who were expecting a tough encounter against a side who had made a poor start to the season but were gradually getting players back following injuries and illness.

Autumnal conditions greeted both teams as Heath kicked off playing towards the clubhouse and it was the home side who took control but, at the first scrum, it became obvious that Heath would be in control. Following further exchanges, the Heath pack drove towards the try-line and Will McLaughlin popped up for a try after seven minutes and Heath led 5-0 for the perfect start.

Undeterred, Morpeth fought back but could not prevent the Heath pack from taking control - dominating line out ball and scrums though, despite this, the game was even for the next 15 minutes. Morpeth mounted their first real attack on 25 minutes and were rewarded with a penalty on 27 minutes to leave a score of 5-3.

The score-line did not reflect the huge advantage Heath had and in their next attack Tom Owen made solid yardage, supported by Saif Boussadda and Ben Stringer, as the visitors became encamped in the Morpeth 22.

Back came the home side and only two solid tackles from Elliott Spiers prevented a Morpeth score as half time approached.

It had been a solid workmanlike performance from Heath but they had found Morpeth a difficult team to breakdown and were thankful for a lead of 5-3 as the half time whistle sounded.

Olly Cook replaced Paul Turner at prop and he was immediately into the thick of the action driving towards the home try line before releasing Joe Morrison, whose passed on to Callum Harriett-Brown before the winger was bundled into touch to prevent a certain try.

Next up, Eddie Cartwright found touch with a clever kick and, after Saif Boussadda won the ball, Heath surged forwards the try line but Morpeth held firm.

Matt Beasty entered the arena replacing Boussadda, after 45 minutes, but much against the run of play, in Morpeth's first visit into the Heath half, they were awarded a penalty and a superb conversion saw them take the lead 6-5 with 50 minutes played.

This spurred Heath into action yet again and Spiers was prominent with a couple of jinking runs. Next up Dan Cole, Tom Owen and Joe Morrison threw the ball about before it reached Harriett-Brown but a dropped ball from the winger saw the chance lost.

Luke Saltonstall replaced Harriett-Brown as Heath continued to press the home defence and they were rewarded with a penalty from Dan Cole and the visitors led deservedly 8-6 with 57 minutes played.

Full back Eddie Cartwright was looking solid, his kicking game was on song and from yet another attack from the visitors Joe Morrison looked certain to score before being bundled into touch. Next up, Tom Owen was held short of the line but when the ball eventually found Elliott Spiers the wingman scored a much deserved try and Heath increased their lead to 13-6 with 15 minutes left to play.

Morpeth's response was immediate but an easy penalty kick was missed and this seemed to help Heath regain control. Morpeth continued to press and when captain Chris Moore was yellow carded Heath were down to fourteen players with 10 minutes remaining.

Heath were now defending hard and injury to Alex McFadden saw Saif Boussadda return to action. The home side continued to press but Heath were in no mood to give away anything and their defence was resilient as the minutes ticked down. Boussadda received an injury and was replaced by Turner and deep into injury time Chris Moore returned to shore up the defence but time was running out and when the referee blew for full time Heath had secured the points in a fine away performance.

Heath 2nds lost 21-12 at home to Old Rishworthians.

The visitors had the early pressure and it was obvious they would use their number 8 and 12 to bust holes in the Heath defence.

The home side defended their line well and cleared after great turnovers by Brook Ward and Matthew Wilkinson.

Heath dominated the middle part of the half, but were unable to get the points. Emlyn James, George Heron, and Paddy Kerr all went close near the line.

Eventually, from a dominant scrum, Ward drove hard to the line and Wilkinson snapped up the ball to score an unconverted try.

As Heath looked to add to their tally, Rishies broke from deep, with Olly Scrimshaw sin binned for a professional foul.

The visitors pushed hard and eventually crashed over through their impressive number 8 for a converted try. Sam Sharp made a good break up the touch line but Heath couldn’t add to their tally.

Heath started the half well, Danny Greenwood leading the charge in the backs and Carter Haigh carrying aggressively up front. Richard Cole had the chance take the lead from a relatively easy penalty but he pulled it wide.

Rishies attacked from deep and their centre finished confidently from halfway. Disaster struck straight away when the kick off didn’t go ten metres, Heath stood and watched as the visitors snapped up the ball and charged for the line.

Eventually scoring their second converted try in as many minutes.

Undeterred, the home side came back strongly, Owain Griffiths was a revelation in the forwards, adding power and aggression up front. Max Dawes and Joe Shipman worked overtime in defence.

When Jacob Storey kicked a perfect 50/22 Heath drove hard at the line but couldn’t find a way over, the visitors defending well. Kerr, Mark Puttick and Heron went close till eventually James went hard at the line, only stopped by a shoulder charge, penalty try awarded.

With time running out, Shipman was sin binned for a high tackle and Heath couldn’t find a way over.

Old Crossleyans thrashed Goole 71- 22 as they returned to action following a weeks rest, with no lack of vigour.

The squad included three debutants; Nick Rawsthorne, Adam Horner and Matthew Holden.

The game started with Crocs dominating the early possession and following eye catching drives from Sam Ives and Martin Hamer the home team were soon rewarded with a kickable penalty.

Joe Gallagher stepped up and converted giving the crocs an early lead 3–0 lead.

It wasn’t long before the Crocs’ were again probing the away team's defence when Billy Hammond hit a short pass to race over from 20 metres, the try was converted taking the home team's lead to 10–0.

It was Goole’s turn then to show off their flowing rugby and following a good line out they drove hard creating an effective rolling mall which the Crocs struggled to defend leading to a well worked try by Goole. This was unconverted taking the score to 10-5.

This try served only so spur on the home team who were now starting to impose their now trademark scrum dominance combined with clinical finishing.

Debutant Nick Rawsthorne put his stamp on the game early with a try following a ball steal close to the Goole line this was duly converted, taking the score to 17–5.

It wasn’t long before Billy Hammond then made Goole pay following scrum dominance close to the away teams line, crashing over from no 8, which was again converted taking the score to 24-5.

The tries kept coming and next up was Crocs second debutant Adam Horner, following quick line out ball he was unleashed by Joe Gallagher in centre midfield, the second rower accelerated through the Goole defence and evaded the cover defence to score an outstanding individual try under the posts from

50 metres out, this took the score to 31-5 and effectively took the game from Goole at half time.

The second half started and saw Crocs’ maintain their relentless attacking onslaughts, then came the try of the game, if not the season so far.

Joe Gallagher linked up with Nick Rawsthorne on his own try line, who then neatly released Chris Vine into space, he then raced 70 metres outpacing the Goole cover defence before passing into the midfield for the supporting full back Josh Hunt to race over to score and finish a move that was started on the home team's line.

Joe Gallagher duly converted taking the score to 38-5.

The Crocs just kept coming, piling on the misery for the away team.

It was then Rob Oliver’s turn to make the score sheet, he darted over from quick ruck ball close to the Goole line, this time the Joe Gallagher uncharacteristically missed the conversion taking the score to 43-5.

Goole were playing their part showing solid defence but it wasn’t long before the Crocs’ clinical back line created space for Nick Rawsthorne to drive over for his second try, Joe Gallagher adding the extra taking the score to 50-5.

Man of the match Nick Rawsthorne only just got his breathe back before releasing Chris Vine into space who raced over to register his first try of the match, and crown off an excellent performance.

Joe Gallagher again added the conversion taking the score to 57-5.

Goole although well out of the contest kept testing the crocs defence with their strong forwards, but following a knock on close the Crocs line, The Crocs launched a blind side attack from the scrum, Joe Stott linking with Matthew Beswick who broke free to then release the industrious Tom Metcalf who

raced 30 metres before putting the Crocs winger Matthew Beswick into space to race a further 50 mertes to score in the corner. Joe Gallagher added the conversion from the touchline taking the score to 64-5.

The Crocs, regardless of the scoreline, were not yet done, it was then time for the third debutant, prop Matthew Holden, to show his strength powering over following a quick ruck close to the Goole line, again the uncompromising Joe Gallagher added the extras taking the score to 71-5.

It was then Goole's turn to have their say, showing true Yorkshire grit they built several phases in the Crocs’ half leading to their backs finding space for centre Thomas Betteridge who hit good line and raced over from 20 metres. The conversion was successful taking the score to 71-12.

Goole were soon on the attack again following loose kicking from the Crocs, they strung together several phases before second rower Craig Huttom was found in space to race over from 15 metres, unfortunately the extras couldn’t be added, taking the score to 71-17.

Goole, although too late, started to show belief and confidence with possession and it wasn’t long before they were again probing the Crocs try line, this time Matthew Lill managed to take advantage of a depleted defence line to race over in the last play of the game, taking the final score to 71-22 and ending a 13 try bonanza.

Old Rishworthians turned in a brilliant performance against Dinnington, winning 46-33, and scoring nine tries in a try-fest of a first half, five of them in the first 15 minutes.

At half-time the home men had racked up seven tries to two by the visitors to lead 43–14.

But the second half was a different story, with Rishworthians failing to live up to the standard set in the first, with only a single penalty, while the visitors fought back with three tries.

The first half performance though was enough to seal a victory which pushed the Copley side up to fifth in the Yorkshire One table.

It was all Rishworthians from the start and within a couple of minutes they were denied a try for too many players latching on. But the pressure was maintained with left wing Anthony Shoesmith and centre Doug Heseltine working well. The latter almost got over, but the ball went to the winger who touched down. Josh Kelly converted.

In a well worked move Shoesmith burst through the centre and fullback Joe Billing linked in to put right wing Oliver Marshall over in the corner.

Dinnington hit back and sloppy tackling wide out saw them break through to score a converted try.

More Rishworthian pressure led to a clearance kick fielded by Shoesmith, who beat several defenders to score a fine try, converted by Kelly.

Rishworthians were throwing the ball about and were caught by an interception from Dinnington skipper Robert Lievars. The conversion made it 19–14 and five tries after only 15 minutes.

Rishworthians kept up the pressure and from a penalty near the visitors’ line, scrum half Lee Atkinson took a quick tap and darted over in the corner for Rishworthians bonus point try.

More attacking play saw prop Phil Kershaw almost over, but he offloaded to Marshall for the fifth Rishworthian try, converted by Kelly.

More harassment in the visitors 22 saw Heseltine pick up a loose ball and it went wide with Atkinson looping round to score in the corner. Soon after a good movement in the backs ended with Heseltine bursting through to touch down. Kelly converted to make it 43–14 at the break.

The home side could not continue the domination in the second period and soon after the restart Dinnington added a third converted try after some excellent movement and interpassing.

Rishworthians had plenty of possession and pressure but could not break through a now much more resilient visitors’ defence.

A catch and drive from a lineout then brought a bonus point try for Dinnington and the home men could only respond with a penalty from Kelly.

A forward drive from a scrum brought another converted try for the visitors, but Rishworthians had enough points in the bag to see the game out.

The Development team had an excellent 21-12 win at Heath with tries for Simanu Tusiga, Andrew Esmond and Arron Nowell, with three conversions by Jacob Bower.

